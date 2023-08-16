Horatio Ranks No. 107 on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Inc. 5000 List

New York-based customer service company Horatio also placed as New York's 12th highest company on the prestigious list

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Horatio , the modern customer service company disrupting CX, has ranked as No. 107 on the 2023 annual Inc. 5000 List. The data-driven list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. Horatio also earned a placement as the 12th top company in New York City, 6th in Business Products and Services and 15th among the New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Businesses.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," noted Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth it requires - is truly an accomplishment."

"We are honored to be included on this prestigious list of fellow disruptors excelling in their fields," said Alex Ross, Horatio COO and co-founder. "Our team at Horatio strives daily to redefine the customer experience sector. For our collective work and growth to be recognized is both humbling and energizing."

"We are thrilled that Horatio's efforts in reimagining CX not only for today but for the future has been honored by the team at Inc.," added Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "Our rapid growth has only been possible due to our incredible agents and shared values in ensuring that Horatio is an inspiring place to work."

For the full 2023 of Inc. 5000 winners, including Horatio, please visit here

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

