Horatio's Debut Commercial Sparks a CX Mindset Shift Among Business Owners

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern customer service company that is disrupting customer service (CX) has launched a digital commercial. The commercial, which is a precursor to a forthcoming larger advertising campaign, draws attention to the importance of genuine, intentional customer connections in a post-COVID landscape. According to recent data from PwC, "73 percent of customers now say CX is the number one thing they consider when deciding whether to purchase from a company."

The "Redefining Outsourcing" commercial was created to raise awareness for the growing need for omnichannel CX support and embody Horatio's unwavering commitment to humanizing the outsourcing experience. The 1:30 minute spotlight is a satirical take on a business owner who doesn't have the time to handle customer complaints or back-office tasks. The main character 'Horatio' steps in to offer much needed support. The commercial will live on digital platforms including YouTube and Hulu, among others.

"At Horatio, we value being an extension of our clients' business. We know handling their CX needs leads to revenue-generation, organizational growth, and allows our clients to focus on what they do best. We are grateful that this commercial will help inform consumers on the importance and relevance of CX in today's hyper-competitive business landscape," said Jose Herrera , Horatio CEO and Co-Founder.

Horatio, who believes all CX interactions should be meaningful and hyper-personalized, melds cutting-edge technology and AI with support from their team of skilled customer agents. The latest AI technologies optimize time management and allow them to take on more intricate tasks for greater effectiveness and productivity.

In addition to providing personalized CX support, Horatio also provides Trust and Safety and KYC services outsourcing services to clients in EdTech, finance, healthcare, SaaS, and travel and hospitality.

Horatio was co-founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . All Horatio employees are fully-bilingual in English and Spanish. The company recently expanded its presence in Latin America with the opening of an office in Bogota, Colombia and an expansion of their office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

To watch the commercial check out Horatio's YouTube page and for more information about Horatio please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on Forbes, and Bloomberg , Horatio was recently named #107 on 2023's Inc 5000 list and ranked # 18 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Bogota, Columbia, Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

Contact

Carly Wienner

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio