Horatio Ranks No. 354 on Inc. Magazine's 5000 List

This is the second year in a row New York-based outsourcing company Horatio has placed on the prestigious annual list

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Horatio, the modern customer service company redefining the outsourcing sector, has ranked as No. 354 on the 2024 annual Inc. 5000 List. The data-driven list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second year in a row Horatio has ranked on the annual list.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"We are honored to once again be included on this prestigious list of companies who are disrupting the economy," said Alex Ross, Horatio COO and Co-Founder. "Our team at Horatio strives daily to redefine the outsourcing field. We had a transformative year of monumental growth and we are grateful to see it recognized through this achievement."

In 2024 Horatio expanded their client service offerings beyond bespoke CX and outsourcing solutions to include Trust and Safety services and KYC specializations for their valued clients who are in a host of sectors including e-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, Healthcare, SaaS, hospitality, among others.

For the full 2024 of Inc. 5000 winners, including Horatio, please visit here and for more general information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on Forbes, and Bloomberg, Horatio was recently named #107 on 2023's Inc 5000 list and ranked # 18 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Bogota, Colombia, Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com.

Contact

Carly Wienner

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio