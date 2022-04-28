Horizon Drive Car Wash Sold

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a nationwide investment banking and car wash advisor and broker to car wash owners and operators, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its client Horizon Drive Car Wash (Horizon). A Colorado based, long standing and well-established car wash operating for 14 years.

Owner TJ Stevens has created a positive community brand with strong customer loyalty through fostering a positive wash experience for her customers.

Harry Caruso, Founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory, alongside of his CWA team, represented and provided advisory services to Horizon Drive Car Wash on the transaction.

"What a privilege to continue to work with great owners and operators like TJ. After every transaction I am more and more impressed with this industry as a whole and furthermore the genuine operators willing to pass the baton and transition ownership. This only results in ongoing success for the industry," commented Harry Caruso.

Brittany Webb remarks, "It's always special when we work with operators like TJ. TJ embodies an operator who has built a legacy through years of work and dedication to create a standout regional favorite wash."

About Horizon Drive Car Wash

Horizon Drive Car Wash has been the magnet for washes in Grand Junction CO. With top-of-the-line equipment and unique renewable solar energy efficiencies, this brand has succeeded for 14 years. A family-owned operation since 2008 and owners who have only progressed forward due to dedication and commitment.

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in New York City specializing in and focused solely on the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com

Disclaimer

The principal Harry H. Caruso of CWA Capital Partners is a registered representative offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and CWA Capital Partners are not affiliated entities.

