Horizons Coffee Bar Celebrates Grand Opening Oct. 30 with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

News provided by

Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Oct 23, 2025, 10:20 ET

New independent coffee trailer brings craft beverages and community spirit to Bastrop, Texas

BASTROP, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is proud to announce that Horizons Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening Thursday, Oct. 30, at 146 TX-21 in Bastrop.

Since its soft opening in August, the locally owned coffee trailer has gained a loyal following for friendly service and specialty espresso drinks crafted with Crimson Cup's award-winning coffee. The same beans are served in top-tier coffee shops across the United States.

Horizons Coffee Bar at 146 TX-21, Bastrop, Texas, will celebrate its grand opening on October 30.
Lauren McIntyre and Chris Rios, Owners of Horizons Coffee Bar, 146 TX-21, Bastrop, Texas, will celebrate their grand opening on October 30.
A barista serves a specialty coffee drink at Horizons Coffee Bar in Bastrop, Texas, which celebrates its grand opening on October 30.
"We're thrilled by the response since our Aug. 1 soft opening," said co-owner Chris Rios. "Our grand opening is a way to say thank you and to let even more people know we're here, serving great coffee with a smile."

A leap from corporate to community

Owners Lauren McIntyre and Chris Rios transitioned from careers in tech and logistics to coffee entrepreneurship after experiencing layoffs. Their journey began with inspiration from West Coast cafés and grew into a mission to build something of their own back home in Texas.

They launched Horizons with guidance from Crimson Cup's hands-on 7 Steps to Success consulting program.

"Crimson Cup's 7 Steps gave us the tools and confidence we needed," said McIntyre. "They've been a true partner throughout this journey."

Bastrop's small-town charm and fast-paced growth made it an ideal location for a locally owned coffee concept. The trailer emphasizes speed, convenience and consistency while creating a space for genuine customer connection.

Grand opening details

Date: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
Location: 146 TX-21, Bastrop, TX 78602
What to expect: Drink specials, giveaways and the chance to meet the owners. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit horizonscoffeebar.com or follow along at facebook.com/horizonscoffeebar.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

