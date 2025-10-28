HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and Frank's RedHot® Team Up for the Spiciest Collab Yet, Featuring Pro Football Running Back Aaron Jones

Fans can try this limited-edition flavor and participate in the #OnEverythingChallenge via Instagram

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two flavor powerhouses, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon and Frank's RedHot®, have joined forces to ignite taste buds with a bold new limited-edition product – HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Frank's RedHot® flavored bacon. Available now for a limited time, each hardwood-smoked strip is crafted to deliver crispy perfection layered with savory depth and a bold burst of heat that fans of both brands will instantly recognize and crave.

"This sizzling collaboration delivers an unmistakable, smoky and unapologetically spicy twist," said Erinn Aulfinger, brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon. BLACK LABEL® Frank's RedHot® flavored bacon is crafted for our boldest fans who are looking to turn up the heat. Whether you're a bacon lover or a hot sauce fanatic, this fiery fusion is here to challenge your taste buds and inspire culinary creativity."

To celebrate the launch, fans are encouraged to participate in the #OnEverythingChallenge, starting Tuesday, Oct. 28, by sharing their wildest food mashups featuring bacon and hot sauce on social media. Think spicy bacon ice cream, bacon-wrapped pickles or even bacon-infused cupcakes.

This campaign is in partnership with pro football running back Aaron Jones. "Bacon and hot sauce have been my go-to combo since day one," said Jones. "When I heard HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® and Frank's RedHot® were teaming up, I knew it was going to be game-changing. This is exactly what fans like me have been waiting for – two classics coming together to create something incredible and tasty for all to enjoy."



Jones will host a livestream Tuesday, Nov. 11, on Instagram to taste the top fan submissions to the #OnEverythingChallenge.

"For fans of that glorious, sizzling, smoky, crispy slice of bacon, we are happy to layer on Frank's RedHot® iconic flavor with HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® bacon to spark what we know will be unforgettable combinations," said Valda Coryat, vice president of marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc.

Here's how to participate in the #OnEverythingChallenge:

Visit and follow the @blacklabelbacon Instagram page. On the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Frank's RedHot® flavored bacon post, comment with your favorite food combo to put bacon and hot sauce on, using #OnEverythingChallenge for a chance to have your combo tried by Aaron Jones. Be sure to tune in to the livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to see if @showtyme_33 tries your favorite combo!

About the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Brand

Bacon plays a larger-than-life role in consumers' lives. It's more than food. It's a symbol, a feeling, an experience. That's what the makers of the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand believe. First established in 1963, the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® brand is the fastest-growing bacon brand in America and continues to push the bacon world forward, offering a portfolio of flavor-forward products that no other brand can match. For more information on all HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® products, including nutritional information, recipes and where to buy, visit blacklabelbacon.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with

approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About Frank's RedHot:

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes. for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

