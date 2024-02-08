Hormel Foods and its 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Program Honored at 3rd Annual Anthem Awards

Global-branded food company recognized for empowering young changemakers and supporting their efforts to make the world a better place

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded Fortune 500 food company, was honored this week at the third-annual Anthem Awards, which recognized the company for the success of its 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program. Hormel Foods was honored for impactful work in the Humanitarian Action & Services category, a testament to the company's commitment to fostering a better world for all of us.

Launched in 2020, the Hormel Foods 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program recognizes and supports 10 young changemakers and entrepreneurs under the age of 20 who are working to improve access to and equity within our food systems. These Food Heroes are selected for the impact of their initiatives, their innovative ideas and their ability to inspire others. Honorees gain access to invaluable resources and support from Hormel Foods, including mentorship, internship options and hands-on experiences, empowering them to increase their positive impact on the world.

"Empowering these young people has been a privilege and an honor," said Jeff Baker, group vice president, Retail Marketing – Value-Added Meats at Hormel Foods. "We are excited to receive this Anthem Award, and just as excited to watch our 10 Under 20 Food Heroes continue their collective mission of making this world a better place. There is a bright future in store for each of these Food Heroes, and Hormel Foods is honored to support their efforts."

In September, Hormel Foods announced its second cohort of honorees and hosted the group at its global headquarters in Austin, Minnesota. During their visit, honorees had an opportunity to connect with and learn from company leaders and discuss opportunities to further scale the impact of their respective projects. Each honoree also received a monetary donation from the company.

For more information on all Hormel Foods global-impact initiatives, visit hormelfoods.com/global-impact.

