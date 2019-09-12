Hormel Foods Announces Donations Totaling $300,000 to Help End Food Insecurity on Hunger Action Day

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Hunger Action Day, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) today announced donations totaling $300,000 to over 30 hunger-relief organizations throughout the United States through its Community Donations Program. The donations are being presented to the organizations this month to support Hunger Action Month.

"As a global branded food company, we are inspired to do our part to help end food insecurity," said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. "We are proud to support Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month by providing these donations and partnering with Feeding America to encourage others to join in the effort to help end hunger."

Some of the company's donations being presented this month include:

A $10,000 donation to The Food Bank of Iowa in Algona, Iowa ;

donation to The Food Bank of in ; A $10,000 donation to The Lord's Diner in Wichita, Kan. ;

donation to The Lord's Diner in ; A $10,000 donation to the Clarke County Food Pantry, Osceola Iowa ;

donation to the Clarke County Food Pantry, ; A $5,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels program and a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army in Austin, Minn. ;

donation to the Meals on Wheels program and a donation to the Salvation Army in ; A $10,000 donation to the Rochelle Area Community Foundation in Rochelle, Ill. ; and

donation to the Rochelle Area Community Foundation in ; and A $10,000 donation to Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless in Atlanta, Ga.

"Innovative companies such as Hormel Foods know how to give back," said Karen Hanner, vice president of manufacturing product sourcing at Feeding America. Each year Hormel partners with Feeding America and its food bank network by donating millions of pounds of nutritious food. We are extremely appreciative of Hormel Foods as they help Feeding America by their support to end hunger."

Hormel Foods collaborates with retailers, nonprofit organizations and government agencies to help with hunger-relief efforts around the world. Through this program as well as disaster-relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.2 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in fiscal 2018. For more information about the company's charitable giving, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Kelly Braaten

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

https://www.hormelfoods.com/

