Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirements and Advancements

The company also announced the advancement of Clint Walters, currently plant manager of the company's Austin, Minn., manufacturing facility, to the position of vice president of Refrigerated Foods operations, and John Forsythe, currently plant manager of the company's manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Ga., to the position of vice president of Grocery Products operations.

"Donnie and Tim have been inspiring leaders, playing important operational roles for Hormel Foods," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, Hormel Foods. "They joined Hormel Foods at almost the same time, and throughout their distinguished nearly 40-year careers, they have been instrumental in creating a safe, innovative and highly valued plant operations enterprise. Our entire organization is better because of their leadership, and we wish them well in their respective retirements." Snee added, "Fortunately, we have an incredible depth of experience within Hormel Foods, and that certainly is the case with Clint and John, who will be assuming these important operational roles. I am confident that they will move into these roles seamlessly and continue our track record of operational excellence."

In related moves, the company announced the advancement of Kari Pollak to plant manager of the Austin (Minn.) Plant. Pollak will be the first woman to lead the operation, one of the company's largest. She is currently plant manager for the company's Progressive Processing facility. Additionally, the company announced the advancement of Scott Clark to plant manager of the Hormel Foods production facility in Atlanta. Clark is currently the production manager at the facility.

Donnie Temperley

As the vice president of operations for the Refrigerated Foods division at Hormel Foods, Temperley is responsible for the production plants and co-packer operations for the segment.

He joined the company in 1982 and has held various production, management and leadership roles, including plant manager and director roles. He advanced to the level of vice president of Grocery Products operations in 2014 and assumed his current position in May 2016. Originally from East Dubuque, Ill., he is a 2010 graduate of the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management Executive Program.

Tim Fritz

As the vice president of operations for the Grocery Products division at Hormel Foods, Fritz is responsible for the production plants and co-packer operations for the segment.

Fritz joined Hormel Foods in 1984 and has held various supervisor, production superintendent and personnel manager roles until being named the corporate manager, and later, director of industrial relations at the Corporate Office. He was named plant manager of the company's Austin Plant in 2011 and assumed his current role in April 2016. Originally from Beardstown, Ill., Fritz is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in business administration. He is also a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management Executive Program. Fritz has served as a board member and chair for the United Way of Mower County, Austin Area Catholic Schools and Austin Youth Basketball. He is a past president of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Clint Walters

Walters currently holds the position of plant manager for the company's Austin, Minn., food manufacturing facility. He began his career in 1995 at Dold Foods in Wichita, Kan., and held various production supervisor and superintendent roles at both Dold and Osceola Food. He held plant manager roles at Lloyd's Barbeque Company and later was promoted to plant manager at Osceola Food and to his current role in 2016. Walters earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Central University of Iowa.

John Forsythe

Currently serving as plant manager for Hormel Foods operations in Atlanta, Forsythe began his career with the company in 2000 as an industrial engineer. He continued his career in engineering until moving into plant operations leadership in 2011, assuming superintendent and plant manager roles in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He moved into his current role in 2016. Forsythe is a graduate of Montana State University – Bozeman with a bachelor's degree in industrial and management engineering.

Kari Pollak

Pollak joined Hormel Foods in 1999 at the company's Austin Plant. She will return as plant manager to the plant where she began her career, holding the top operations position in the facility. Over her more than 20 years with the company, she has held supervisory and leadership roles at several of the company's food manufacturing facilities, including serving as plant manager for Swiss American Sausage Company operations and Progressive Processing, where she is plant manager.

Pollak is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, having earned a bachelor's degree with a focus on business.

Scott Clark

Clark recently joined Hormel Foods as production manager at the company's Atlanta food facility. He has more than 25 years of operations and engineering experience with other large food companies. He has served in various operational and management leadership roles with J&J Snack Foods, ConAgra Brands and Kraft Foods. Clark is a veteran of the United States Army, where he held the position of Company Commander as well as other officer- and staff-level positions.

Clark graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in mechanical engineering from Southern University and A&M College. He received a master's of business administration degree in operations management, management and strategy, and management and organizations from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

