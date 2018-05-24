Hormel Foods Announces Record Second Quarter Results And Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Record diluted earnings per share of $0.44 , up 13% from 2017 EPS of $0.39

, up 13% from 2017 EPS of Fiscal 2018 earnings guidance reaffirmed at $1.81 to $1.95 per share

to per share Record net sales of $2.3 billion , up 7%; Organic net sales 1 flat

, up 7%; Organic net sales flat Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 3%; Organic volume 1 down 1%

down 1% Operating margin of 13.1% compared to 14.4% last year

Effective tax rate of 20.0% compared to 33.2% last year

Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $443 million , up 58% compared to last year

COMMENTARY

"Our team delivered record earnings per share of $0.44 which was in line with our expectation and keeps us on track to maintain our full year earnings guidance," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer. "We were particularly pleased with the bottom-line performance from Refrigerated Foods as our experienced team grew our value-added profits while navigating through volatile markets. Our balanced business model helped mitigate higher freight costs and a difficult commodity environment."

"We delivered record sales led by our Refrigerated Foods and International segments. Strong top-line growth from brands such as Hormel® Natural Choice® and Hormel® Bacon 1TM and international sales of products such as Skippy® peanut butter was complemented by the strategic acquisitions of Fontanini, Columbus Craft Meats, and Ceratti," Snee said. "Our core center store portfolio of brands such as SPAM®, Dinty Moore®, and Herdez® also showed strong growth this quarter."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume up 6%; Organic volume 1 down 1%

down 1% Net sales up 14%; Organic net sales 1 flat to last year

flat to last year Segment profit up 18%

Volume and sales increases benefited from the inclusion of the Columbus and Fontanini acquisitions in addition to strong retail sales of Hormel® Natural Choice® products and foodservice sales of Hormel® pepperoni and Hormel® Bacon 1TM fully cooked bacon. Organic volume decreased due to lower hog harvest volumes.

Refrigerated Foods delivered segment profit growth of 18% despite a 25% decline in commodity profits, a double-digit increase in per-unit freight expenses, and higher advertising expenses. Strong results were delivered by our branded retail and foodservice businesses in addition to the inclusion of the Fontanini and Columbus acquisitions.

Grocery Products

Volume down 2%

Net sales down 1%

Segment profit down 12%

Low-single-digit sales growth in our core Grocery Products portfolio, led by Wholly Guacamole® dips, the SPAM® family of products, Herdez® salsas, Dinty Moore® stew, and Hormel® chili, was more than offset by significant sales declines across the CytoSport portfolio and our contract manufacturing business. Total Grocery Products segment profit was down due to increased promotional activity and lower volumes at CytoSport and lower earnings from our contract manufacturing business.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume down 3%

Net sales down 4%

Segment profit down 34%

Sales declines were primarily due to lower whole bird pricing and volume as a result of continued oversupply of turkeys in the industry and excess meat in cold storage. Sales declines of whole birds were partially offset by increased retail sales, led by Jennie-O® lean ground turkey and Jennie-O® Oven Ready® products. Segment profit decreased as a result of lower profits from whole bird and commodity sales, double-digit increases in per-unit freight costs, and increased advertising.

International & Other

Volume up 14%; Organic volume 1 up 1%

up 1% Net sales up 22%; Organic net sales 1 up 8%

up 8% Segment profit up 6%

International volume and sales increases were related to strong results in China, increased export sales, and the inclusion of the Ceratti business. Earnings increased on improved profitability in China due to lower raw material costs but were partially offset by higher advertising expenses and lower branded export margins.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to the impact from acquisitions and higher advertising expense.

Advertising expenses were $37 million compared to $30 million last year. Full year advertising expenses are expected to increase by approximately 20% over last year.

compared to last year. Full year advertising expenses are expected to increase by approximately 20% over last year. Operating margin was 13.1% compared to 14.4% last year.

The effective tax rate was 20.0% compared to 33.2% last year due to the passage of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 . The full year effective tax rate is expected to be between 17.5% and 19.5%.

Cash Flow Statement

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $87 million compared to $39 million last year. Full year capital expenditures are expected to total $425 million . Key projects include bacon capacity increases in our Wichita, Kans., facility, a new whole bird facility in Melrose, Minn. , modernization of the Austin, Minn. , plant, and projects designed to increase value-added capacity.

compared to last year. Full year capital expenditures are expected to total . Key projects include bacon capacity increases in our Wichita, Kans., facility, a new whole bird facility in , modernization of the , plant, and projects designed to increase value-added capacity. Depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter was $41 million compared to $32 million last year. Full year expenses are expected to be approximately $160 million .

compared to last year. Full year expenses are expected to be approximately . Share repurchases to date total $45 million , representing 1.3 million shares purchased.

, representing 1.3 million shares purchased. The Company repaid $70 million in short-term debt in the quarter.

in short-term debt in the quarter. The Company paid its 359th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $0.75 per share, a 10% increase over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Working capital increased to $702 million from $625 million in the first quarter, primarily related to a higher inventories from acquisitions and lower accounts payable.

from in the first quarter, primarily related to a higher inventories from acquisitions and lower accounts payable. Cash on hand decreased to $262 million from $386 million for the first quarter as the Company continues to pay down short-term debt related to the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition.

from for the first quarter as the Company continues to pay down short-term debt related to the Columbus Craft Meats acquisition. Total debt is $810 million . The debt is split between short-term borrowings of $185 million and long-term borrowings of $625 million .

. The debt is split between short-term borrowings of and long-term borrowings of . The Company remains in a strong financial position to fund other capital needs.

OUTLOOK

"We are reaffirming our sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2018," Snee said. "Our balanced business model allows us to manage through volatility and deliver consistent earnings growth. We continue to execute our value-added growth strategy in Refrigerated Foods and expect our retail and foodservice branded businesses to offset higher freight costs and lower pork commodity profits. Our expectation is for strong year-over-year earnings growth for International and for Grocery Products to return to its growth trajectory. While we are starting to see early signs of a recovery in the turkey industry, we expect Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue showing earnings declines for the remainder of this year."

"We are making excellent progress on the integrations of our recent acquisitions. These efforts, in combination with continued execution of our strategic imperatives, will ensure we remain in a position to deliver strong growth in the future."



Fiscal 2018 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $9.70 - $10.10 Earnings per Share Guidance $1.81 - $1.95

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of Columbus Craft Meats (November 2017), the acquisition of Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages (August 2017), and the divestiture of Farmer John (January 2017) in Refrigerated Foods and the acquisition of Ceratti (August 2017) in International. The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the non-GAAP adjusted measures to the GAAP measures in the second quarter and second quarter year-to-date of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017.

NON-GAAP1 VOLUME AND SALES DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)

2nd Quarter

FY 2018

FY 2017

VOLUME (LBS.)

Reported (GAAP)

Acquisitions

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Organic % change Grocery Products

333,398



—



333,398



338,883



(1.6)

Refrigerated Foods

548,319



(38,402)



509,917



515,490



(1.1)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

197,806



—



197,806



203,557



(2.8)

International & Other

91,878



(10,676)



81,202



80,312



1.1

TOTAL

1,171,401



(49,078)



1,122,323



1,138,242



(1.4)

















































FY 2018

FY 2017

NET SALES

Reported (GAAP)

Acquisitions

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Organic % change Grocery Products

$ 631,550



$ —



$ 631,550



$ 640,419



(1.4)

Refrigerated Foods

1,166,967



(134,878)



1,032,089



1,027,486



0.4

Jennie-O Turkey Store

371,916







371,916



388,237



(4.2)

International & Other

160,135



(19,040)



141,095



131,167



7.6

TOTAL

$ 2,330,568



$ (153,918)



$ 2,176,650



$ 2,187,309



(0.5)



Year to Date

FY 2018

FY 2017



VOLUME (LBS.)

Reported (GAAP)

Acquisitions

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Divestitures

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Organic % change Grocery Products

667,615



—



667,615



677,675



—



677,675



(1.5)

Refrigerated Foods

1,110,814



(70,062)



1,040,752



1,129,915



(80,454)



1,049,461



(0.8)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

406,237



—



406,237



420,200



—



420,200



(3.3)

International & Other

177,327



(23,509)



153,818



155,361



—



155,361



(1.0)

TOTAL

2,361,993



(93,571)



2,268,422



2,383,151



(80,454)



2,302,697



(1.5)

































































FY 2018

FY 2017



NET SALES

Reported (GAAP)

Acquisitions

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Divestitures

Organic (Non-GAAP)

Organic % change Grocery Products

$ 1,245,420



$ —



$ 1,245,420



$ 1,250,793



$ —



$ 1,250,793



(0.4)

Refrigerated Foods

2,343,423



(245,895)



2,097,528



2,150,525



(100,231)



2,050,294



2.3

Jennie-O Turkey Store

762,564



—



762,564



809,226



—



809,226



(5.8)

International & Other

310,454



(40,895)



269,559



256,992



—



256,992



4.9

TOTAL

$ 4,661,861



$ (286,790)



$ 4,375,071



$ 4,467,536



$ (100,231)



$ 4,367,305



0.2



Statements Follow

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



April 29,

2018

April 30,

2017

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 631,550



$ 640,419



(1.4)

Refrigerated Foods

1,166,967



1,027,486



13.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store

371,916



388,237



(4.2)

International & Other

160,135



131,167



22.1

TOTAL

$ 2,330,568



$ 2,187,309



6.5





























OPERATING PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 95,651



$ 108,297



(11.7)

Refrigerated Foods

154,192



130,194



18.4

Jennie-O Turkey Store

42,356



63,786



(33.6)

International & Other

20,850



19,617



6.3

TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT

313,049



321,894



(2.7)

Net interest and investment expense (income)

9,490



205



4,529.3

General corporate expense

6,814



5,822



17.0

Noncontrolling interest

138



(40)



445.0

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 296,883



$ 315,827



(6.0)















Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 29,

2018

April 30,

2017

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 1,245,420



$ 1,250,793



(0.4)

Refrigerated Foods

2,343,423



2,150,525



9.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store

762,564



809,226



(5.8)

International & Other

310,454



256,992



20.8

TOTAL

$ 4,661,861



$ 4,467,536



4.3





























OPERATING PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 195,628



$ 200,673



(2.5)

Refrigerated Foods

297,141



304,002



(2.3)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

92,230



131,966



(30.1)

International & Other

45,505



45,080



0.9

TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT

630,504



681,721



(7.5)

Net interest and investment expense (income)

10,913



782



1,295.5

General corporate expense

17,785



10,443



70.3

Noncontrolling interest

242



116



108.6

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 602,048



$ 670,612



(10.2)



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 29,

2018

April 30,

2017

April 29,

2018

April 30,

2017 Net sales

$ 2,330,568



$ 2,187,309



$ 4,661,861



$ 4,467,536

Cost of products sold

1,833,882



1,700,389



3,662,996



3,428,336

GROSS PROFIT

496,686



486,920



998,865



1,039,200

Selling, general and administrative

203,799



181,009



422,921



391,226

Equity in earnings of affiliates

13,486



10,121



37,017



23,420

OPERATING INCOME

306,373



316,032



612,961



671,394

Interest & investment (expense) income

(2,489)



2,818



817



5,267

Interest expense

(7,001)



(3,023)



(11,730)



(6,049)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

296,883



315,827



602,048



670,612

Provision for income taxes

59,361



104,941



61,315



224,423

(effective tax rate)

20.0 %

33.2 %

10.2 %

33.5 % NET EARNINGS

237,522



210,886



540,733



446,189

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

138



(40)



242



116

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 237,384



$ 210,926



$ 540,491



$ 446,073



















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.40



$ 1.02



$ 0.84

Diluted

$ 0.44



$ 0.39



$ 1.00



$ 0.83



















WEIGHTED AVG. SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic

529,799



528,712



529,626



528,649

Diluted

542,811



539,635



543,146



539,850



















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.1875



$ 0.1700



$ 0.3750



$ 0.3400



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (In thousands)





April 29,

2018

October 29,

2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 261,571



$ 444,122

Accounts receivable

551,392



618,351

Inventories

1,011,215



921,022

Income taxes receivable

2,930



22,346

Prepaid expenses

18,534



16,144

Other current assets

5,138



4,538

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,850,780



2,026,523

Intangibles

3,983,252



3,146,827

Other Assets

641,864



599,307

Property, Plant & Equipment, Net

1,353,853



1,203,251

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 7,829,749



$ 6,975,908





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Short-term debt

$ 185,000



$ —

Current liabilities excluding debt

963,461



1,058,212

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,148,461



1,058,212

Long-term debt - Less current maturities

624,763



250,000

Deferred income taxes

125,425



98,410

Other long-term liabilities

639,467



629,589

Shareholders' Investment

5,291,633



4,939,697

TOTAL LIAB. & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 7,829,749



$ 6,975,908



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



April 29,

2018

April 30,

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings

$ 540,733



$ 446,189

Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

80,316



63,328

Increase in working capital

(77,785)



(239,931)

Other

(99,923)



10,966

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

443,341



280,552











INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of business

—



135,944

Acquisitions of businesses/intangibles

(857,673)



—

Net purchases of property/equipment

(134,721)



(75,818)

Decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

5,934



3,977

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(986,460)



64,103











FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Net proceeds (payments) from short-term debt

185,000



—

Net proceeds (payments) from long-term debt

374,763



—

Dividends paid on common stock

(189,139)



(166,507)

Share repurchase

(44,741)



(49,583)

Other

29,978



8,879

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

355,861



(207,211)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

4,707



(3,686)

(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(182,551)



133,758

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

444,122



415,143

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER

$ 261,571



$ 548,901



