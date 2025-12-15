The SKIPPY® brand partners with Milk Bar® to reveal the secret ingredient behind a holiday favorite

"Peanut butter is at the heart of so many holiday traditions, from classic cookies to buckeyes," said Sam Hovick, brand manager for the SKIPPY® brand. "When we discovered that SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter was the secret behind this iconic Milk Bar® dessert, we knew it was a match made in peanut butter heaven. This partnership offers something for everyone, whether you ship the pie to loved ones, pick it up in-store or create your own version at home."

As part of this collaboration, the brands are unveiling a Peanut Butter Crunch Bar recipe, combining creamy peanut butter, toasted rice cereal and a sweet-and-salty chocolate-peanut coating. It's a simple, joyful way to bring the magic of the original pie into your own kitchen.

"The secret is out. Our delicious pie has always featured SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter—and that's why it's seriously THAT GOOD," said Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar® Bakery. "We know the holiday season can be hectic, and this partnership is all about making it easier and more memorable for everyone."

The SKIPPY® Peanut Butter Crunch Pie will be available starting Dec. 15, 2025, at Milk Bar® Bakery locations and online nationwide. Want to make it at home? Check out the Peanut Butter Crunch Bar recipe at peanutbutter.com.

About the SKIPPY® Brand

At its core, the SKIPPY® peanut butter brand brings fun to life, building the trust and loyalty of peanut-butter fans since 1933. This commitment to quality has earned us our rightful place among America's favorite peanut butters. SKIPPY® peanut butter, which was acquired by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) in 2013, brings the perfect combination of sweet-and-savory peanut flavor to everything it touches. For more information on all SKIPPY® products, visit peanutbutter.com.

About Milk Bar®

Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 10 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Chicago, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com .

