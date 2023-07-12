Hormel Foods Announces the Appointment of Scott Aakre as Group Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company's Retail Business

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

12 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Scott Aakre as group vice president and chief marketing officer of the Hormel Foods Retail business. The Retail business includes the company's portfolio of well-known and category-leading brands such as Planters®, Skippy®, Justin's®, Dinty Moore®, Hormel® chili, Corn Nuts®, Herdez® and Wholly®, as well as its iconic SPAM® brand, among others. Aakre will assume responsibility for continuing to evolve the company's brand portfolio to meet the changing needs of today's consumers, amplifying scale in snacking and entertaining, and growing the company's ethnic and food-forward portfolio.

Continue Reading
Scott Aakre
Scott Aakre

Aakre most recently held the position of senior vice president of Brand Fuel, which includes the company's innovation, consumer and shopper insights teams, as well as its Digital Experience Group, the e-commerce team that supports the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

"Scott brings more than 30 years of brand innovation, business acumen and marketing leadership to this role, which is critical to our long-term strategy," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Scott understands what fuels our brands and how to apply innovation and insights to unlock value in the consumer marketplace."

"Scott will play a pivotal role in driving growth by delivering products and experiences that resonate with our consumers and customers, while staying ahead of emerging trends and market dynamics," added Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Retail for Hormel Foods. "We are confident that Scott will bring fresh perspectives, strategic insights and a relentless focus on meeting and exceeding our customers' and consumers' expectations."

Aakre joined Hormel Foods in 1990 and held a variety of brand and product management positions for the company before being named group product manager in 2003 and director of marketing later that year. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president of marketing for the company's former Grocery Products division. He assumed the role of vice president of corporate innovation and new product development in 2011. In 2022, Aakre was named senior vice president of Brand Fuel.

Aakre earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota. He is involved in numerous industry groups and donates his time to several nonprofit organizations, including the United Way.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:               Media Relations
                            Hormel Foods
                            [email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

Hormel Foods Appoints Natosha Walsh Vice President of Marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins

Hormel Foods Appoints Lynn Egner Vice President of Retail Sales - West

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.