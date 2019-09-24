Hormel Foods Announces Webcast of 2019 Investor Day Presentation

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, invites interested investors to view a live webcast of the Hormel Foods 2019 Investor Day Conference on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and six senior leaders of Hormel Foods will be presenting strategic insights for the company's path forward.

To view the live webcast of the event, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.

If you are unable to view the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the above-mentioned website following the presentation.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Nathan Annis Wendy Watkins (507) 437-5248 (507) 437-5345 IR@hormel.com media@hormel.com

