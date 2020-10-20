Hormel Foods Appoints Pierre Lilly Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

"Hormel Foods has long been committed to conducting our business with the highest level of integrity and in full compliance with the laws and regulations that govern our operations around the globe," Snee said. "Pierre's qualifications, along with his proven track record of leadership within Hormel Foods, make him the ideal person to take on this new role. Pierre has extensive experience leading internal audit and compliance, and I am confident that he will be successful in leading our comprehensive companywide compliance program."

Most recently, Lilly led the Hormel Foods internal audit function with oversight responsibilities for the evaluation of operational and financial processes and controls. Additionally, he has developed and led strategic compliance activities within the organization.

Lilly joined Hormel Foods in 2016 as director of internal audit with more than 25 years' experience in the areas of governance, risk and controls, having held various positions within the compliance field. Prior to Hormel Foods, Lilly held audit and compliance leadership positions with National Express Corporation and Navistar International, along with audit roles at several other Fortune 500 companies. He began his career in public accounting at Grant Thornton.

Lilly received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Langston University. He is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Certified Fraud Examiner. He is also a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:

Rick Williamson

507-434-6352

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

