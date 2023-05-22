Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

22 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 27.5 cents ($0.275) a share on May 22, 2023, will be paid August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023.

The August 15 payment will be the 380th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

(507) 437-5248    

(507) 434-6352

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

