The PLANTERS® Brand Celebrates National Nut Day with the Return of Special Reserve Peanuts

Oversized and unforgettable – PLANTERS® limited-edition peanuts return for the nuttiest day of the year and holiday season ahead

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand and available beginning today, Oct. 22, on National Nut Day, the PLANTERS® brand is reintroducing PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts. With their debut last holiday season, this limited-edition peanut is crafted for the refined palate of true peanut connoisseurs and arrives just in time for holiday gifting.

Back by popular demand: PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts return just in time for National Nut Day and holiday gifting. PLANTERS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

Grown on a small acreage in Virginia's sun-soaked fields, PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts are notably larger than standard varieties and retain their natural red skin, resulting in a nut of true distinction. Each bite delivers a balanced blend of salt, crunch and creaminess crafted to satisfy even the most seasoned peanut enthusiast.

"PLANTERS® Special Reserve has been years in the making," said Kate Coombs, brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "From the growing conditions to the roasting process, every detail was curated with our fans in mind. The reaction last year was overwhelming, and Special Reserve proved to be a top holiday gifting item, so we're excited to bring it back."

Whether you're gifting a fellow flavor fanatic or treating yourself to something truly special, this seasonal release of our extra-large, skin-on peanuts is the perfect way to add a bold crunch to your holiday festivities.

The limited-edition PLANTERS® Special Reserve is available in sleek 13-ounce aluminum containers at select Albertsons stores and online at Amazon for a suggested retail price of $8.99, while supplies last. Celebrate National Nut Day and the holidays with a snack worthy of the occasion. To learn more about the PLANTERS® brand, MR. PEANUT® and PLANTERS® Special Reserve, visit www.planters.com/product/planters-special-reserve-salted-peanuts/.

About the PLANTERS® Brand

Founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the PLANTERS® brand has been the ultimate snacking solution for consumers for over a century with a vast portfolio of peanuts, snackable nut mixes, seeds, and so much more. No matter what you're craving — salted, unsalted, dry roasted, honey roasted, whole nuts, half nuts, peanuts, mixed nuts — PLANTERS® products have you covered. The PLANTERS® brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) since 2021, is also home to the beloved MR. PEANUT® character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile. Fans of the PLANTERS® brand can request the world's largest peanut on wheels by submitting a request at plantersnutmobile.com. For more information on all PLANTERS® products, visit planters.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

