Hormel Foods Details Changing Culinary Landscape in America

Experts weigh in on how edible experiences, viral food and mission-based products are having big culinary moments right now and show no signs of slowing down

AUSTIN, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that consumer preferences about food shifted widely during the past two years as people reprioritized what mattered most to them. Some cemented new food routines, while others strengthened their resolve to use brands that align with their core values. Fortune 500 global branded food company Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) tapped the company's innovation and insights experts to provide culinary insights that are driving today's food trends.