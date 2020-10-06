Hormel Foods Donates More than 540,000 Pounds of Sausages to Convoy of Hope to Help Combat Hunger

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Convoy of Hope to help support the fight against hunger," said Kelly Braaten, manager, corporate communications – corporate responsibility at Hormel Foods. "We're happy to donate more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages to help them continue their work of feeding families and kids in need."

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years. The company has partnered with Convoy of Hope for the past five years, contributing product and financial gifts that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and feeding food insecure children and their families globally.

"The recent donation of more than 540,000 pounds of breakfast sausages from Hormel Foods will help many families we serve," said Bill Whitworth, procurement director at Convoy of Hope. "Convoy of Hope appreciates the ongoing support provided by Hormel Foods to help us deliver food and hope to people in the United States and around the world."

Additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods Corporate Responsibility Report.

