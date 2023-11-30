Hormel Foods Earns Perfect Score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

30 Nov, 2023, 15:55 ET

Company achieves top score in annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Hormel Foods joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Continue Reading
The 2023 Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which this year is awarding 545 major U.S. businesses with a perfect score of 100.
The 2023 Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which this year is awarding 545 major U.S. businesses with a perfect score of 100.

"We are honored to receive this recognition of the work we've done to ensure an inclusive culture that supports all of our valued team members," said Katie Larson, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "We're committed to delivering benefits and programs that support our LGBTQ+ team members and their families."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities.
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.
  • Supporting an inclusive culture.
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The results of the 2023–2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad.

"Hormel Foods is committed to ensuring a safe and equitable work environment for all of our team members. That will always be the case," said Antoine Destin, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hormel Foods. "Our company is a great place to work, and we are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign in this manner."

The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI. A record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. The efforts of Hormel Foods in satisfying all CEI criteria earned a score of 100, making the company a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food. 
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact:           

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results. All ...
The Makers of the Planters® Brand Celebrate the Holidays with Magic in the Monocle Sweepstakes

The Makers of the Planters® Brand Celebrate the Holidays with Magic in the Monocle Sweepstakes

'Tis the season for Mr. Peanut® and his mystical, magical monocle to make the holidays merry and bright for his adoring fans. The makers of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.