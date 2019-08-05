Hormel Foods Featured on Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For List in 2019

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is pleased to announce that it has ranked No. 23 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 19th consecutive year the list has appeared in the magazine.



"Hormel Foods is a great place to work and we take great pride in our top-notch benefits and training programs," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "We are honored to be named and known as one of the top companies to sell for."

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broader categories:



Compensation and benefits; Hiring, sales training, and sales enablement; and Customer retention.

The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today. "Successful sales teams know how to embrace change," says Gschwandtner. "That could be in the form of technology or in the form of process. Each organization featured on the 50 Best Companies to Sell For list represents an elite, agile selling environment that understands how to lead in their market."

The full 50 Best Companies to Sell For list can be viewed here.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America.

Contact: Kelly Braaten

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

