Hormel Foods Highlights its Path Forward at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Mass., Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE : HRL ), and Jim Sheehan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, presented the company's strategy for growth and track record of delivering industry-leading shareholder returns.

During the presentation, Snee discussed the role brand building, innovation, acquisitions and balance play in the company's long-term strategy. Sheehan reviewed the company's financial performance, reiterating the company's commitment to returning cash to shareholders through increased dividends.

"We have delivered earnings growth 28 out of 32 years and have been able to deliver 52 consecutive years of dividend increases," Snee commented during the presentation. "Our long-term strategy is sound and will continue to deliver the growth that we expect. I am very confident in our team around the globe that manages our leading position as a global branded food company with an unmatched portfolio of brands that will continue to win in the marketplace and deliver growth well into the future."

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors which appear on pages 32 - 39 in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 30, 2017, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com under "Investors-SEC Filings."

