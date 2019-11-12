Hormel Foods Named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes on its 2019 World's Best Employers list, coming in at No. 72 (up from No. 234 the year before). This is the third year in a row the company has received this recognition.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "This recognition can be attributed to our outstanding culture that is created by our 20,000 team members around the globe, combined with great opportunities, experiences and benefits provided by our wonderful company."

To create the ranking of the World's Best Employers, Forbes partnered with Statista to cull its annual list of the world's 2,000 largest public companies based on 1.4 million employment recommendations sourced from a global poll and regional surveys. Respondents around the world were asked to rate their own employer and the likelihood that they would recommend this employer to a friend or family member. They also rated other employers they admired.



Hormel Foods was also recognized this year as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine and a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times.



To view the complete Forbes World's Best Employers list, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#3b4152d11e0c.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Kelly Braaten

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormel.com

