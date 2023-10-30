Hormel Foods Once Again Recognized by Vault for Company's Leading Internship Program

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

30 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation's top 100 internship programs. The company's award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products.

Continue Reading
Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. The company’s award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)
Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. The company’s award-winning internship program, ranked 59th, was recognized in the categories of Best Internships for Engineering; Sales, Marketing and Communications; and Retail and Consumer Products. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)
Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)
Hormel Foods Corporation announced today it was recognized by Vault as having one of the nation’s top 100 internship programs. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

"We are thrilled to be ranked as having one of the 100 best internships in the country," said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "This year, 87 college students were enrolled in our program, and it's a priority at Hormel Foods to provide an inclusive and rewarding experience for any such student that walks through our doors. Our goal is to provide excellent opportunities for those looking to kickstart their careers and experience firsthand what it's like to work for an industry-leading Fortune 500 company."

Vault surveyed more than 13,300 interns in summer 2023, asking them to rate their experiences in specific areas:

  • Career development (including four separate ratings for training and mentoring, quality of assignments, real-life experience, networking opportunities).
  • Employment prospects (opportunity to obtain a full-time job with this organization).
  • Quality of life (company culture, hours, work-life balance, flexibility).
  • Compensation.
  • Diversity (including four separate ratings for diversity with respect to women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals and other underrepresented groups).
  • Interview press (application process, requirements, number of interviews).

Hormel Foods has a long-standing track record of hiring interns to full-time positions following their graduations.

"We typically convert 75% of our interns into full-time team members," said Makinna Lee, manager of talent acquisition at Hormel Foods. "We have worked incredibly hard to build our program and provide our interns with a best-in-class experience."

To view the Vault Top 100 Internships list, click HERE. For the full rankings list visit Vault Internship Rankings  

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact:       

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

The Makers of HERB-OX® Bouillon Unveil a Decade's Worth of Innovation: Introducing Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Beef Bouillon, the First of their Kind on the Market

The Makers of HERB-OX® Bouillon Unveil a Decade's Worth of Innovation: Introducing Cold Water Dissolve Chicken Bouillon and Beef Bouillon, the First of their Kind on the Market

The maker of the iconic HERB-OX® bouillon brand is proud to announce the long-awaited launch of its newest product innovation: the HERB-OX® Cold...
Hormel Foods Donates 100,000 Meals for World Food Day

Hormel Foods Donates 100,000 Meals for World Food Day

The 20,000 inspired people at Hormel Foods have an important job every day — to bring the trusted brands of the Fortune 500 global branded food...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.