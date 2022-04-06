Hormel Foods Pizza Expert Talks Toppings Trends

Plant-based pizza toppings The plant-based market is continuing to boom as curious consumers experiment with meat alternatives to add more plant-based protein to their diets. Hormel Foods and its Happy Little Plants ® pepperoni-style topping offer pizzaiolos a perfect way to add the burst of flavor people love and expect from real-meat pepperoni, with a plant-based spin. Consumers can experience the Happy Little Plants ® magic at Tony Gemignani's Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco and at Wrecktangle Pizza in Minneapolis.

Citrus garnishes

Perhaps you've heard of the winning culinary combo S.F.A.H. (salt, fat, acid, heat). According to Panichelli, eyes are on the acid component right now. Not only does citrus offer a splash of color, think about how a lemon wedge can add a new level of acid and create a delicious flavor profile. If tasting is believing, Panichelli recommended the clam pie with lemon at Surly Brewing in Minneapolis and the asparagus and lemon pizza from Tony Gemignani.

Fried pizza

Demonstrating you can improve on perfection, enter fried pizza. Known as Montanara style, you'll find the crispy and delectable variation by Larry Bistrot in Naples, Italy; and by Don Antonio in the Big Apple – New York City.

Potato and pizza

Admittedly, you might need to think about this one for a while – or better yet, try it, Panichelli said. Potatoes and pizza are pairing up at places like Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis and Bonci in Chicago. This new-on-the-scene dynamic duo deserves a try.

Nashville is the place to be

When it comes to U.S. pizza meccas, you can't help but think of New York City, Chicago and Detroit, and rightly so. But the field is widening, Panichelli predicted. Nashville suddenly has a lot more than music to its credit, thanks to Michael Hanna and St. Vito's Focacciaria's world-class dough, and Joey's House of Pizza's homage to the classic pie. Meanwhile, Folk is earning a reputation for its neo-Neapolitan pizza, City House has a one-of-a-kind belly ham pizza, and Slim & Husky's is another force to be reckoned with.

