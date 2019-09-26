Hormel Foods Receives Accolades for Inspired Hires Employee Onboarding Program

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, September 20. Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition, and Kelly Fleming, recruiting specialist, attended the event on behalf of the company.

"It is wonderful to receive this recognition for our Inspired Hires onboarding program," Sheehan said. "This program provides a consistent, engaging and memorable experience that begins on day one. It provides new team members the opportunity to learn about our culture and connects them with the right people and resources so they are set up for success."

Highlights of the Inspired Hires program include training on the company's cultural beliefs, an exercise/game called the Discovery Map that allows new hires to learn about the company, executive participation, a welcome box containing samples of the company's products and a personalized video message from an Inspired Hires ambassador.

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"In the fourth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better, through training, software, programs, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2019 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2020," said Michael Gallagher, founder and executive chairman of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

