Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row

"At Hormel Foods, we are grateful for those who serve and have served our country," said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. "We are extremely proud to be a great workplace for those who have done so much for all of us, and to be recognized for our efforts for the sixth year in a row."

In addition to this recognition, Hormel Foods recently received a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon award from the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs for its long tradition of supporting American troops, both in peacetime and war.

Hormel Foods actively recruits veterans and service members each year. In addition, the company has an employee resource group that provides assistance to former and current military members and their families as they integrate into the company's culture, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

"The companies on the Military Times Best for Vets list earned their rankings through determined efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families," said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. "These efforts deserve recognition from the country and should get the attention of veterans looking for a new career."

To view the complete Best for Vets list, visit http://rebootcamp.militarytimes.com.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

