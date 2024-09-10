The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Bring the Heat with the New SPAM® Gochujang Flavored Variety

The popularity of Korean cuisine continues to drive new flavor innovation

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the SPAM® brand continue to draw inspiration from foods and flavors around the world with the launch of SPAM® Gochujang flavored. Fans can now find this limited-edition variety in an eight-pack exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses, while supplies last.

Inspired by the popular Korean condiment, this flavor combines spicy, sweet, smoky and umami, making it a perfect addition to any occasion. Use it in more traditional recipes like kimbap, so-tteok so-tteok, or budae jjigae or put a flavorful twist on your musubi, SPAM® and eggs, or ramen.

Gochujang, is a fermented spicy red chili paste and is a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine.

"In celebration of the love Korean-Americans have for the SPAM® brand, we wanted to create our very own SPAM® Gochujang flavored," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "This can packs an approachable heat while still providing the versatility and convenience we all love about SPAM® products."

About the SPAM® Brand

When the first SPAM® brand can came off the production line in 1937, the world was forever changed. This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can't get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at store.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

