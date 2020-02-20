Hormel Foods Reports First Quarter Results And Maintains Fiscal 2020 Earnings Guidance

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2019 unless otherwise noted. The impact of the CytoSport divestiture is excluded in the presentation of the non-GAAP measures below.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., down 1%; organic volume 1 up 2%

up 2% Net sales of $2.4 billion , up 1%; organic net sales 1 up 4%

, up 1%; organic net sales up 4% Pretax earnings of $290 million , down 5% primarily due to the divestiture of CytoSport

, down 5% primarily due to the divestiture of CytoSport Operating margin of 11.8%, compared to 13.0% last year

Effective tax rate of 16.3%, compared to 21.3% last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.45 , up 2%

, up 2% Year-to-date cash flow from operations of $188 million , up 1%

, up 1% Fiscal 2020 earnings guidance reaffirmed at $1.69 to $1.83 per share

COMMENTARY

"Organic sales growth met our expectations this quarter as three of our four segments delivered volume and sales growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "It is encouraging to see Jennie-O Turkey Store deliver a second consecutive quarter of volume, sales and profit growth while continuing to gain back Jennie-O® lean ground turkey distribution. We are also seeing the strategic capital and marketing investments lead to strong growth from brands such as SPAM®, Hormel® Black Label®, Fontanini®, Hormel® Bacon 1TM and Hormel® Fire BraisedTM."

"The Refrigerated Foods business model performed as anticipated, given the volatile commodity market conditions. Growth was driven by another strong quarter from our foodservice team and higher commodity profits," Snee said. "Volatile pork and beef trim prices also impacted profitability across many product lines in Grocery Products."

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

"This morning we separately announced an agreement to acquire Sadler's Smokehouse, an authentic pit-smoked meats company based in Henderson, Texas. The company has been one of our trusted suppliers for over two decades, and we have been fortunate to build a relationship with the Sadler family," Snee said. "Authentic barbeque is on trend and continues to show excellent growth on restaurant menus across the nation. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategic initiative of strengthening our position in foodservice and gives us another highly differentiated branded product line, similar to what we have with Burke pizza toppings and Fontanini Italian meats and sausages. We also see a unique opportunity to further extend the Sadler's product line into the retail and deli channels. We are excited to welcome the Sadler's Smokehouse team members to the Hormel Foods family and look forward to their contributions."

The acquisition is expected to close in March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to slightly negative to fiscal 2020 earnings, as the company plans to make immediate investments into the business and production facility. Annual sales, excluding transfers to Hormel Foods, are approximately $140 million, and operating margins are in line with the total company average. The purchase price is $270 million, and the company will fund the acquisition with cash on hand.

FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK

"We are reaffirming our fiscal 2020 sales and earnings guidance," Snee said. "We have strong fundamentals in Refrigerated Foods and clear momentum at Jennie-O Turkey Store. We expect both segments to contribute meaningfully to our growth this year. While many Grocery Products brands, such as SPAM®, Wholly® and Herdez®, are performing well, we have additional work to do on the SKIPPY® spreads and Hormel® chili businesses. Our International team continues to manage through African swine fever, tariffs and the uncertainty caused by the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China. We have started to see a negative impact on our business in China from the coronavirus outbreak, but we are not yet able to forecast the impact for the remainder of the year. For the full year, we expect the International results to be offset by strong performances from Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store."



Fiscal 2020 Outlook Net Sales Guidance (in billions) $9.50 - $10.30 Earnings Per Share Guidance $1.69 - $1.83

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

Volume up 3%

Net sales up 6%

Segment profit up 3%

Volume and sales increased on strong demand for value-added products. Foodservice sales of Hormel® Bacon 1TM fully cooked bacon and Hormel® Fire BraisedTM products, retail sales of Hormel® Black Label® bacon and Hormel® Cure 81® ham, and deli sales of Hormel® Gatherings® party trays contributed to sales growth. Applegate® branded items in retail and foodservice also contributed to volume and sales growth. Higher raw material costs across the value-added businesses were more than offset by increased commodity profits.

Grocery Products

Volume down 14%; organic volume 1 down 4%

down 4% Net sales down 11%; organic net sales 1 down 1%

down 1% Segment profit down 28%

Volume and sales decreases were primarily related to the divestiture of CytoSport. On an organic basis, growth from product lines such as the SPAM® family of products and Wholly® guacamole dips did not offset declines from SKIPPY® products. Segment profit declined, driven by the CytoSport divestiture, higher raw material costs, lower contract manufacturing profits and decreased volumes. As a reminder, Grocery Products benefited from a legal settlement in fiscal 2019.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

Volume up 8%

Net sales up 3%

Segment profit up 2%

Sales increased due to higher commodity and whole-bird volume and pricing. Jennie-O® lean ground tray pack volume increased as incremental distribution was regained during the quarter. Segment profit increased due to higher commodity profits and operational improvements.

International & Other

Volume up 5%; organic volume 1 up 7%

up 7% Net sales up 5%; organic net sales 1 up 7%

up 7% Segment profit down 20%

Volume and sales increased, driven by higher fresh pork export volume and strong demand in China. Segment profit decreased due to significantly higher pork raw material costs for our businesses in Brazil, China, and other Asian countries such as South Korea and the Philippines.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased year-over-year. The company lapped a one-time benefit from a legal settlement in fiscal 2019.

Advertising investments were $35 million , compared to $39 million last year. The decline was attributed to the CytoSport divestiture.

, compared to last year. The decline was attributed to the CytoSport divestiture. Operating margin was 11.8%, compared to 13.0% last year, due to lower gross margins in Grocery Products.

The effective tax rate was 16.3%, compared to 21.3% last year. The rate was impacted by a large volume of stock option exercises during the quarter. The full-year effective tax rate for fiscal 2020 is still expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow from operations was $188 million , up 1%.

, up 1%. The company paid its 366th consecutive quarterly dividend on Feb. 18, 2020 , at the annual rate of $0.93 per share, an 11% increase over the prior year.

, at the annual rate of per share, an 11% increase over the prior year. Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $58 million , compared to $39 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is $360 million . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in Nebraska , Project Orion and other projects to support growth of branded products.

, compared to last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 is . Large projects include the Burke pizza toppings plant expansion, a new dry sausage facility in , Project Orion and other projects to support growth of branded products. The company did not repurchase shares during the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter was $49 million , compared to $40 last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $200 million .

Balance Sheet

The company remains in a strong financial position with limited debt and consistent cash flows.

Cash on hand increased to $724 million from $673 million at the beginning of the year.

from at the beginning of the year. Total long-term debt is $309 million , up from $250 million at the beginning of the year. The increase is attributable to the adoption of the new lease accounting standards.

, up from at the beginning of the year. The increase is attributable to the adoption of the new lease accounting standards. Working capital increased to $1,372 million from $1,256 million at the beginning of the year, primarily related to higher levels of cash and inventory.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a leading global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Columbus®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 7-9 and 28 in the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Oct. 27, 2019, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the CytoSport divestiture (April 2019) in the Grocery Products and International & Other segments. The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)





First Quarter

FY20

FY19

VOLUME (LBS.) Reported GAAP

Reported GAAP Divestitures Organic (Non-GAAP) Non-GAAP % Change Grocery Products 292,919



338,743

(34,807)

303,936

(3.6)

Refrigerated Foods 605,608



589,356

—

589,356

2.8

Jennie-O Turkey Store 197,200



182,159

—

182,159

8.3

International & Other 91,260



86,635

(1,027)

85,608

6.6

TOTAL 1,186,987



1,196,893

(35,834)

1,161,059

2.2















NET SALES











Grocery Products $ 540,626



$ 606,825

$ (63,172)

$ 543,653

(0.6)

Refrigerated Foods 1,351,790



1,278,747

—

1,278,747

5.7

Jennie-O Turkey Store 330,128



321,234

—

321,234

2.8

International & Other 161,890



153,549

(1,982)

151,567

6.8

TOTAL $ 2,384,434



$ 2,360,355

$ (65,154)

$ 2,295,201

3.9



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



January 26,

2020

January 27,

2019

% Change NET SALES











Grocery Products

$ 540,626



$ 606,825



(10.9)

Refrigerated Foods

1,351,790



1,278,747



5.7

Jennie-O Turkey Store

330,128



321,234



2.8

International & Other

161,890



153,549



5.4

TOTAL

$ 2,384,434



$ 2,360,355



1.0





























SEGMENT PROFIT











Grocery Products

$ 68,435



$ 95,297



(28.2)

Refrigerated Foods

167,343



162,593



2.9

Jennie-O Turkey Store

38,551



37,904



1.7

International & Other

19,952



24,978



(20.1)

TOTAL SEGMENT PROFIT

294,280



320,772



(8.3)

Net unallocated expense

4,199



13,891



(69.8)

Noncontrolling interest

81



94



(13.8)

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 290,162



$ 306,975



(5.5)



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)











Thirteen Weeks Ended





January 26,

2020

January 27,

2019

Net sales

$ 2,384,434



$ 2,360,355



Cost of products sold

1,916,014



1,872,021



GROSS PROFIT

468,421



488,334



Selling, general and administrative

195,521



193,544



Equity in earnings of affiliates

7,588



11,458



OPERATING INCOME

280,488



306,248



Interest & investment income (expense)

13,251



6,874



Interest expense

(3,577)



(6,147)



EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

290,162



306,975



Provision for income taxes

47,209



65,456



(effective tax rate)

16.3 %

21.3 %

NET EARNINGS

242,953



241,519



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

81



94



NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

$ 242,872



$ 241,425















NET EARNINGS PER SHARE









Basic

$ 0.45



$ 0.45



Diluted

$ 0.45



$ 0.44















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





Basic

535,075



534,495



Diluted

544,815



547,118















Dividends declared per share

$ 0.2325



$ 0.2100





HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited) (In thousands)













January 26,

2020

October 27,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents

$ 724,419



$ 672,901

Short-term marketable securities

14,808



14,736

Accounts receivable

562,483



574,396

Inventories

1,057,277



1,042,362

Income taxes receivable

187



19,924

Prepaid expenses

24,817



22,637

Other current assets

10,976



14,457

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

2,394,967



2,361,413











Goodwill

2,484,088



2,481,645

Other intangibles

1,031,804



1,033,862

Pension assets

141,892



135,915

Investments in and receivables from affiliates

290,777



289,157

Other assets

251,353



177,901

Property, plant & equipment, net

1,695,228



1,629,111

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,290,109



$ 8,109,004





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accounts payable

$ 490,042



$ 590,033

Accrued expenses

64,702



62,031

Accrued workers' compensation

27,116



24,272

Accrued marketing

110,093



96,305

Employee-related expenses

164,933



213,515

Taxes payable

30,489



6,208

Interest and dividends payable

127,452



112,685

Current maturities of long-term debt

8,259



—

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,023,085



1,105,049











Long-term debt, less current maturities

308,972



250,000

Pension and post-retirement benefits

539,972



536,490

Other long-term liabilities

145,923



115,356

Deferred income taxes

176,113



176,574

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(393,278)



(399,500)

Other shareholders' investment

6,489,323



6,325,035

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

$ 8,290,109



$ 8,109,004



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended



January 26,

2020

January 27,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings

$ 242,953



$ 241,519

Depreciation and amortization

49,329



40,018

(Increase) decrease in working capital

(102,839)



(81,659)

Other

(1,025)



(12,453)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

188,418



187,425











INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net (purchase) sale of securities

(16)



—

Net purchases of property/equipment

(57,097)



(9,125)

(Increase) decrease in investments, equity in affiliates, and other assets

(3,391)



7,446

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(60,504)



(1,679)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt and finance leases

(2,019)



38

Dividends paid on common stock

(112,249)



(100,125)

Share repurchase

—



(44,809)

Other

36,353



15,997

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(77,915)



(128,899)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,519



(3,294)

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

51,518



53,553

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

672,901



459,136

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF QUARTER

$ 724,419



$ 512,689



