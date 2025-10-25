Hormel Foods Sales, LLC Issues Voluntary Class 1 Recall of HORMEL® FIRE BRAISED™ Products

Accessibility Statement
AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling 215,258 cases, or 4,874,815 total pounds, of HORMEL ® FIRE BRAISED TM items that have an establishment number of P-223 sent to foodservice operators throughout the United States as they may contain extraneous metal material. No other HORMEL ® products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall.
Item: 65009 Product Label
Item: 65009 Package Code Date
Item: 46750 Case Label
Item: 46750 Product Label
Item: 46750 Package Code Date
Item: 86206 Case Label
Item: 86206 Product Label
Item: 86206 Package Code Date
Item: 77531 Case Label
Item: 77531 Product Label
Item: 77531 Package Code Date
Item: 134934 Case Label
Item: 134934 Product Label
Item: 134934 Package Code Date
This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers that received the affected product have been properly notified.
Products subject to this recall action:
Hormel Item
Product Description
Label Date
65009
FIRE BRAISED CHICKEN THIGH
2/10/2025; 2/11/2025; 2/12/2025; 2/15/2025; 2/17/2025; 2/18/2025; 2/25/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/14/2025; 3/17/2025; 3/18/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/24/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/1/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/10/2025; 5/12/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/21/2025; 5/27/2025; 5/28/2025;
5/29/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/2/2025; 6/3/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/24/2025; 6/30/2025; 7/8/2025;7/9/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/12/2025; 7/13/2025; 7/15/2025; 7/16/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/28/2025; 7/29/2025; 7/30/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/11/2025; 8/12/2025; 8/23/2025; 8/25/2025; 8/26/2025; 8/29/2025; 8/30/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/17/2025; 9/18/2025
46750
FIRE BRAISED CKN BREAST 4OZ
2/12/2025; 2/13/2025; 2/14/2025; 2/19/2025; 2/20/2025; 2/21/2025; 2/23/2025; 2/25/2025; 2/26/2025; 2/27/2025; 2/28/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/13/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/20/2025; 3/21/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/27/2025; 3/28/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/3/2025; 4/17/2025; 4/18/2025; 4/19/2025; 4/25/2025; 4/26/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/8/2025; 5/9/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/14/2025; 5/15/2025; 5/22/2025; 5/23/2025; 5/29/2025; 5/30/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/1/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/13/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/19/2025; 6/20/2025; 6/21/2025; 6/25/2025; 6/27/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/3/2025; 7/7/2025; 7/9/2025; 7/10/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/17/2025; 7/18/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/30/2025; 7/31/2025; 8/1/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/7/2025; 8/8/2025; 8/9/2025; 8/27/2025; 8/28/2025; 8/29/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/4/2025; 9/5/2025; 9/19/2025
86206
FB CKN BREAST 5OZ HALAL
2/26/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/17/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/20/2025; 5/21/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/24/2025;
6/25/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/28/2025; 8/22/2025;
8/23/2025
134394
GAP FB CHICKEN BREAST 2/5
2/14/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/26/2025; 3/27/2025; 4/22/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/25/2025;
5/15/2025; 5/16/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/19/2025; 7/1/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/24/2025; 7/25/2025; 8/22/2025
77531
FIRE BRAISED CHX BREAST 3OZ
2/17/2025; 3/18/2025
Complete details regarding the recall of this product, including the product labels, are included.
Hormel Foods is issuing the recall to ensure that customers are made aware of the issue. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation
