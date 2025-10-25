Hormel Foods Sales, LLC Issues Voluntary Class 1 Recall of HORMEL® FIRE BRAISED™ Products

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Sales, LLC is voluntarily recalling 215,258 cases, or 4,874,815 total pounds, of HORMEL® FIRE BRAISEDTM items that have an establishment number of P-223 sent to foodservice operators throughout the United States as they may contain extraneous metal material. No other HORMEL® products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall.  

This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

Products subject to this recall action:

Hormel Item

Product Description

Label Date

65009

FIRE BRAISED CHICKEN THIGH

2/10/2025; 2/11/2025; 2/12/2025; 2/15/2025; 2/17/2025; 2/18/2025; 2/25/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/14/2025; 3/17/2025; 3/18/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/24/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/1/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/10/2025; 5/12/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/21/2025; 5/27/2025; 5/28/2025;

5/29/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/2/2025; 6/3/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/24/2025; 6/30/2025; 7/8/2025;7/9/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/12/2025; 7/13/2025; 7/15/2025; 7/16/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/28/2025; 7/29/2025; 7/30/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/11/2025; 8/12/2025; 8/23/2025; 8/25/2025; 8/26/2025; 8/29/2025; 8/30/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/17/2025; 9/18/2025

46750

FIRE BRAISED CKN BREAST 4OZ

2/12/2025; 2/13/2025; 2/14/2025; 2/19/2025; 2/20/2025; 2/21/2025; 2/23/2025; 2/25/2025; 2/26/2025; 2/27/2025; 2/28/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/13/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/20/2025; 3/21/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/27/2025; 3/28/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/3/2025; 4/17/2025; 4/18/2025; 4/19/2025; 4/25/2025; 4/26/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/8/2025; 5/9/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/14/2025; 5/15/2025; 5/22/2025; 5/23/2025; 5/29/2025; 5/30/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/1/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/13/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/19/2025; 6/20/2025; 6/21/2025; 6/25/2025; 6/27/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/3/2025; 7/7/2025; 7/9/2025; 7/10/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/17/2025; 7/18/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/30/2025; 7/31/2025; 8/1/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/7/2025; 8/8/2025; 8/9/2025; 8/27/2025; 8/28/2025; 8/29/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/4/2025; 9/5/2025; 9/19/2025

86206

FB CKN BREAST 5OZ HALAL

2/26/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/17/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/20/2025; 5/21/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/24/2025;

6/25/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/28/2025; 8/22/2025;

8/23/2025

134394

GAP FB CHICKEN BREAST 2/5

2/14/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/26/2025; 3/27/2025; 4/22/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/25/2025;

5/15/2025; 5/16/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/19/2025; 7/1/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/24/2025; 7/25/2025; 8/22/2025

77531

FIRE BRAISED CHX BREAST 3OZ

2/17/2025; 3/18/2025

Complete details regarding the recall of this product, including the product labels, are included.

Hormel Foods is issuing the recall to ensure that customers are made aware of the issue. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

