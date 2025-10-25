Hormel Foods Sales, LLC Issues Voluntary Class 1 Recall of HORMEL® FIRE BRAISED™ Products

Item: 86206 Package Code Date

This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

Products subject to this recall action:

Hormel Item Product Description Label Date 65009 FIRE BRAISED CHICKEN THIGH 2/10/2025; 2/11/2025; 2/12/2025; 2/15/2025; 2/17/2025; 2/18/2025; 2/25/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/14/2025; 3/17/2025; 3/18/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/24/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/1/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/10/2025; 5/12/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/21/2025; 5/27/2025; 5/28/2025; 5/29/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/2/2025; 6/3/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/24/2025; 6/30/2025; 7/8/2025;7/9/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/12/2025; 7/13/2025; 7/15/2025; 7/16/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/28/2025; 7/29/2025; 7/30/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/11/2025; 8/12/2025; 8/23/2025; 8/25/2025; 8/26/2025; 8/29/2025; 8/30/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/17/2025; 9/18/2025 46750 FIRE BRAISED CKN BREAST 4OZ 2/12/2025; 2/13/2025; 2/14/2025; 2/19/2025; 2/20/2025; 2/21/2025; 2/23/2025; 2/25/2025; 2/26/2025; 2/27/2025; 2/28/2025; 3/12/2025; 3/13/2025; 3/19/2025; 3/20/2025; 3/21/2025; 3/22/2025; 3/27/2025; 3/28/2025; 3/31/2025; 4/2/2025; 4/3/2025; 4/17/2025; 4/18/2025; 4/19/2025; 4/25/2025; 4/26/2025; 4/29/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/8/2025; 5/9/2025; 5/13/2025; 5/14/2025; 5/15/2025; 5/22/2025; 5/23/2025; 5/29/2025; 5/30/2025; 5/31/2025; 6/1/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/13/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/19/2025; 6/20/2025; 6/21/2025; 6/25/2025; 6/27/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/3/2025; 7/7/2025; 7/9/2025; 7/10/2025; 7/11/2025; 7/17/2025; 7/18/2025; 7/21/2025; 7/22/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/30/2025; 7/31/2025; 8/1/2025; 8/6/2025; 8/7/2025; 8/8/2025; 8/9/2025; 8/27/2025; 8/28/2025; 8/29/2025; 9/3/2025; 9/4/2025; 9/5/2025; 9/19/2025 86206 FB CKN BREAST 5OZ HALAL 2/26/2025; 4/16/2025; 4/17/2025; 5/7/2025; 5/20/2025; 5/21/2025; 6/12/2025; 6/24/2025; 6/25/2025; 7/25/2025; 7/28/2025; 8/22/2025; 8/23/2025 134394 GAP FB CHICKEN BREAST 2/5 2/14/2025; 3/25/2025; 3/26/2025; 3/27/2025; 4/22/2025; 4/23/2025; 4/24/2025; 4/25/2025; 5/15/2025; 5/16/2025; 6/16/2025; 6/17/2025; 6/18/2025; 6/19/2025; 7/1/2025; 7/2/2025; 7/23/2025; 7/24/2025; 7/25/2025; 8/22/2025 77531 FIRE BRAISED CHX BREAST 3OZ 2/17/2025; 3/18/2025

Complete details regarding the recall of this product, including the product labels, are included.

Hormel Foods is issuing the recall to ensure that customers are made aware of the issue. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

