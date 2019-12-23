Hormel Foods Surprises Schools by Tackling Lunch Debt in its Plant Communities this Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) announced today it is tackling school lunch debt at several schools in its plant communities this holiday season through a special one-time gift. The company is contributing over $28,000 to help the schools and families in six of its plant communities, with plans to help its other plant communities in the future. In the majority of these schools, the donation will erase all school lunch debt.

"As a global branded food company, we know that kids need proper nutrition to excel in the classroom. Through these donations, we hope to ease the burden on families in our plant communities this holiday season," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "This gift helps us give back to those communities where we live and work."

The schools receiving funds from Hormel Foods are as follows:

Austin (Minn.) Public Schools;

(Minn.) Public Schools; Dubuque ( Iowa ) Community School District;

( ) Community School District; Knoxville ( Iowa ) Community School District (Angel Fund);

( ) Community School District (Angel Fund); Sixteen schools in the Tucker, Georgia , area;

, area; West St. Paul – Mendota Heights – Eagan (Minn.) Area Schools (Angel Fund); and

– – (Minn.) Area Schools (Angel Fund); and Three elementary schools in Wichita, Kansas .

The donation checks from Hormel Foods will be presented to the schools in January.

"We are truly honored to be able to make this contribution to help others and look forward to helping additional families and schools in our plant communities in the future," Snee said.

For additional information about the company's hunger-relief efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/communities/.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

