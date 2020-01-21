Hormel Foods Unveils Massive 54-Topping Pizza for Big Game

"When the team from Hormel Foods and I got together to figure out how we could pull off a 54-topping pizza for the Big Game, while still making it something people can prepare at home, we immediately began thinking about the distinctive flavors of the different regions of the country," DeSantis said. "It was important to me that the taste be authentic, and by doing it according to regions, the flavors come together beautifully."

The huge pizza – a five-part pie – was inspired by the gridiron field and regional food favorites of the Northeast, South, Midwest, Southwest and Northwest of the United States. Each regionally flavored pizza is assembled on a baking sheet with the ingredients associated with that area of the country. Laid together, the individual pizzas create a massive one that resembles a football field. The endzones on either side are sweet endzone dessert pizzas.

"The beauty of laying the pizza out on baking sheets by region is two-fold," said DeSantis. "It allows us to mimic the appearance of a football field, and it lets home cooks take whichever regional recipe they like and make only that pizza for smaller Big Game get-togethers. People can prepare one, two or even all of the pizzas to have their own football pizza feast!"

To see photos, videos and the ingredients of the 54-topping pizza, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

