Hornblower Group Appoints Len Wolin as President of City Experiences

New Appointment to Drive Strategic Growth Across City Cruises, Walks, and Devour Tours

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Group is excited to announce the appointment of Len Wolin as President of City Experiences, effective January 20. In his new role, Wolin will lead the strategic direction of City Experiences, which encompasses Hornblower Group's diverse portfolio of water- and land-based experience companies. Wolin will be responsible for driving the unified strategy across the City Cruises, Walks, and Devour Tours brands, with a sharp focus on optimizing operations, enhancing financial performance, and providing visionary executive leadership to ensure continued growth and success.

With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Wolin brings a wealth of expertise in operational excellence, brand development, and strategic growth. Prior to joining Hornblower Group, Wolin served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Sonesta International Hotels, where he was responsible for the performance and profitability of the company's portfolio of more than 200 hotels. He was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies, enhancing guest experiences, and strengthening employee engagement, all while generating significant revenue growth across multiple hotel brands.

"Len is a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering outstanding results and innovative strategies across the hospitality sector," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. "We are confident that Len's expertise and vision will help elevate City Experiences as a global leader in immersive travel experiences. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the many contributions he will make in this new role."

Before his tenure at Sonesta, Wolin served as Senior Vice President of Global Hotel Operations at Club Quarters Hotels, where he led operational strategy for the company's portfolio of properties. Wolin began and spent most of his career at Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, where he held senior leadership positions and played a key role in enhancing operational performance and driving guest satisfaction at some of the world's most renowned hospitality brands.

"I'm excited to join Hornblower Group and lead City Experiences as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional travel and leisure experiences around the world," Wolin said. "I look forward to working alongside our talented team to drive operational excellence and build an even deeper sense of loyalty among our guests as they create lasting memories."

Wolin holds an MBA from the University of Maryland University College and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

