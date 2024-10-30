HORNBLOWER GROUP APPOINTS LIZ CRISAFI AS SVP OF MARKETING

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Group today announced that Liz Crisafi will join the company as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, effective November 1. Reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Crisafi will lead global marketing activities, overseeing brand, communications, revenue optimization, digital and data strategy across Hornblower's robust portfolio of water- and land-based experiences.

Liz Crisafi joins Hornblower Group as SVP of Marketing.

With more than two decades of experience in global brand building, performance marketing and digital transformation, Crisafi joins Hornblower as a proven leader in setting the standard for marketing excellence in digital and experiential landscapes. Most recently, Crisafi was the Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing for IHG Hotels and Resorts, where she led a diverse global team responsible for IHG's digital commercial performance, brand growth and integrated customer marketing across 19 hotel brands and 6,000+ hotels worldwide. Charged with continuing IHG's growth trajectory and optimizing marketing's role in commercial performance, she successfully drove consistent outperformance in market share/RevPAR & EBITDA. As a key player in IHG's recovery post-Covid, she also helped put IHG on the map as a leading hotel brand with the global launch of IHG Hotels and Resorts and IHG One Rewards campaigns, including the largest and most comprehensive media investments in company history.

"We are thrilled Liz is bringing her robust expertise and talents to Hornblower's leadership team," Flaskey said. "She has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and leading dynamic global marketing teams. Her leadership will be essential as we continue to grow our offerings and build on our position as a leader in experiences and transportation."

Prior to spending 10 years at IHG, Crisafi also held senior marketing roles at Kimberly-Clark, Ogilvy & Mather, Discovery Communications and Eastman Kodak. Beyond her corporate achievements, Crisafi also serves as an Advisory Board Member for the American Marketing Association and Brand Innovators and served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Tourism Foundation.

Crisafi holds a bachelor's degree in communications and broadcasting from Georgia Southern University.

"I'm truly excited to join the talented team at Hornblower to lead its marketing efforts as we enter this new period of growth and evolution for the company," Crisafi said. "We have an incredible foundation of unparalleled experiences to build on, and I'm eager to capitalize on new opportunities and explore innovative ways to expand our customer base and offerings."

Click here for a headshot of Liz Crisafi.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

Press Contact

Anne Hartman, Hornblower Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Hornblower Group