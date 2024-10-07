HORNBLOWER GROUP NAMES TONY WALKER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornblower Group today announced that Tony Walker has joined the company's executive team as the Senior Vice President of Sales. Reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Walker will lead global sales activities across Hornblower's diverse portfolio of water- and land-based experiences. He will be responsible for transforming the existing global sales teams and activities into one integrated, high-performing sales function.

A proven leader with a track record of building and scaling successful sales teams, Walker previously worked for Diamond Resorts, most recently as EVP and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. During his ten-year tenure at the company, his achievements include presiding over a 50 percent growth in revenue as well as overseeing two acquisitions and openings of eight new sales offices across key markets. He was responsible for over $1 billion in annual revenue and managed a diverse team of more than 2,000 across 36 sales offices in 10 countries.

"Tony's deep knowledge of the hospitality industry and his experience leading sales functions of large-scale, global operations will be a substantial asset to our executive team and company overall," Flaskey said. "We are committed to the growth and expansion of Hornblower, and Tony's addition to the team will be instrumental in achieving continued success as a global experiences and transportation leader."

Prior to Diamond Resorts, Walker served as Regional Director of Florida for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, leading the sales and marketing group and overseeing four sales galleries representing over $100 million in annual revenue. Walker's experience also includes serving as VP of Sales and Marketing for Fairfield Resorts in Las Vegas.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible sales team at Hornblower Group," Walker said. "We have a strong foundation to build on, and I look forward to working with teams across Hornblower as we not only support our overall business strategy but explore innovative ways to expand on our current success."

In addition to Walker, Hornblower Group also announced Michelle Mason as its new Chief People Officer on October 3, underscoring its commitment to building an exceptional executive team with Flaskey at the helm.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp.com.

