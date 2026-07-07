HORNITOS® TEQUILA AND JARRITOS® LAUNCH THE SERVE OF THE SUMMER WITH NEW LIMITED-EDITION MARGARITOS VARIETY PACK

Two Mexican icons celebrate 75 years of shared heritage with a flavor-forward Tequila Soda collaboration encouraging consumers to "Get Back to Simple"

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila and Jarritos® today announced the launch of their collaboration with the new Margaritos Flavor Pack – a limited-edition variety pack that brings together two of Mexico's most beloved brands.

Hornitos Tequila x Jarritos

About The Margaritos Flavor Pack

Just in time for National Tequila Month, the limited-edition variety pack makes it simple to enjoy an authentic Mexican duo – Hornitos, "The Tequila de Todos" or "The Tequila of Everyone," and Jarritos – in cocktails for summer gatherings big and small. The co-pack pairs the award-winning Hornitos Reposado with one of three fan-favorite Jarritos flavors: Lime, Mandarin and Pineapple.

Hornitos Reposado is crafted from just three ingredients – agave, yeast and water – making it the perfect match for the bold, fruit-forward flavors of Jarritos. Combined over ice for a simple, three-step serve, together they create a vibrant cocktail perfect for summer sipping.

"Our partnership with Jarritos is built on a shared belief that great drinks bring people together," said Rashmi Raine, vice president of Tequila at Suntory Global Spirits. "As the Tequila de Todos, Hornitos is all about making tequila approachable and creating moments worth sharing. Together with Jarritos, we're showing that incredible flavor doesn't have to be complicated—just three ingredients, three steps and a refreshing serve that makes it easy to gather with friends all summer long."

Hornitos x Jarritos: A Shared History

Born from a mutual ambition to bring quality ingredients and authentic flavor to all, both Hornitos and Jarritos originated in Mexico in 1950 with a vision to create a better product than what was available at the time. Since their shared founding and for generations since, Hornitos and Jarritos have had a constant presence at the same get-togethers, from backyard cookouts and family reunions to neighborhood fiestas and weekend gatherings. Over 75 years, the two brands have become fixtures of moments where people come together over great food, great drinks and community.

Beyond their collective approach to life and flavor, both were named after a key element used in the process of creating or storing them: Hornitos meaning "little ovens" and Jarritos meaning "little jugs." This shared history of fun, joyful inclusivity, and their common itos inspired "Big Itos Energy" – their common belief that the biggest memories come from the smallest moments shared.

Where to Buy

The Hornitos x Jarritos Margaritos Variety Pack is available now in three flavors for a suggested retail price of $24.99. Visit Doordash for details on participating retailers in your local market.

About Hornitos® Tequila

As "The Tequila de Todos," Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Blanco Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila – awarded Gold at the The International Wine & Spirit Competition –, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Lime Tequila and Hornitos® Pineapple Tequila.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium American whiskeys, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki® and Hibiki®; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequilas and Roku® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Bartender Created Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society, and aims to have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos is Mexico's original fruit-flavored soda, known for its iconic glass bottles, vibrant taste, and deep cultural roots. For 75 years, Jarritos has flowed through generations and across borders with its natural fruit flavors and bold spirit. What started as a single soda recipe in Mexico has blossomed into a flavor phenomenon, with 12 crowd-favorite varieties now available. From partnering with esteemed brands like Nike, Native, and Wolverine, to expanding its presence to 42 countries, Jarritos continues to share its authentic flavor with fans in 42 countries. Try one today!

DRINK SMART. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2026 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

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SOURCE Hornitos Tequila