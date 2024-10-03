Hospital Best Practice Collaborative takes look at strengthening care in the I.E.

"Today is a wonderful opportunity for us once again to strengthen our partnership, to have candid and courageous conversation with one another," said Sylvia Lozano, IEHP's vice president of hospital relations, to the hundreds in attendance. "and that's what we want our relationship with you all to be, which is to be very transparent. We want to know what are those things that get in the way of you doing the brilliant, quality work that you need to do, and the only way we can do that is by building trust and having those conversations."

The day-long event featured activities and impactful sessions. Topics included a look at how hospitals can leverage artificial intelligence to drive patient outcomes presented by Loma Linda University Medical Center and best practices relating to the creation of a culture of safety led by BETA Healthcare, Desert Regional Medical Center, Corona Regional Medical Center and Riverside University Healthcare System.

An early morning breakout session allowed attendees an extra opportunity to network and share how collaboration plays a crucial role in building continuous improvement models targeting high-quality, affordable and accessible care.

This year's collaborative comes weeks after IEHP leadership toured hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino counties that provide care services to the health plan's more than 1.5 million members.

