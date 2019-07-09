Hospital Quality Institute Selects Otava to Protect Confidential Health Care Data

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, has been chosen by The Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) to create and manage two comprehensive virtual private cloud environments for confidential data.

HQI collects and compiles both hospital quality and patient safety information and delivers thorough, accurate metrics to California Hospital Association members. These data enable members to demonstrate success to enhance patient safety and improve quality.

As much of this work takes place via remote interfaces, it's essential that all databases be in compliance with various federal and state laws including the national Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Otava is a proven and tested organization in this space, having passed its independent HIPAA audit with 100 percent compliance against the latest Office of Civil Rights HIPAA Audit Protocol. Its HIPAA compliant cloud and secure data centers provide physical, logical, network and infrastructure safeguards that protect HQI's data in the cloud, ensuring the reliability needed to meet HIPAA standards.

"Compliance is essential for us, so we needed a partner who could help us take our data management off premise and deliver key software solutions that support this effort," said Steve Pon, project manager at HQI. "Otava is an expert in this area with a great track record. Implementation has been smooth and we look forward to the ongoing benefits of these new, secure virtual cloud environments."

In addition to the two environments that will be used to manage hospital quality information and patient safety information, Otava is providing firewall protection, Workspace as a Service and Cloud Backup services.

"As the first cloud provider to offer HIPAA-compliant solutions, we have a long history of working with health care organizations and understanding their need for a partner that has continuously been successfully audited to demonstrate our security," said Jason Yaeger, vice president of business development and strategic solutions at Otava. "We have been able to offer HQI significant resource and cost benefits while meeting their availability, integrity, and confidentiality needs for electronic protected health information. Ultimately, this helps safeguard the patients, covered entities, and business associates they serve."

For more information about Otava's work, visit https://www.otava.com/compliance-security/.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation, with highly effective solutions that solve the challenges of even the most complex and sensitive environments. As a channel-centric cloud and IT service provider, Otava has a global footprint and a broad portfolio of fully managed IT services championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About HQI

HQI was created by the California Hospital Association, Hospital Association of Southern California, Hospital Council of Northern and Central California and the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties. The organization builds reliable and sustainable measures to gauge California's hospital performance and identifies opportunities for improvement and innovation. HQI's vision for patient safety and quality serves as a vehicle to harmonize efforts and accomplishments and helps California hospitals lead the nation in high quality, safe, and reliable health care. For more information, visit http://www.hqinstitute.org/.

