Hospitality Adds 44,000 Jobs in March with Second-Strongest Private Sector Growth - OysterLink

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure and hospitality added 44,000 jobs in March, marking its rebound from February's loss of 11,000 jobs, according to OysterLink analysis of new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While not the top-growing sector, hospitality was the second-largest contributor to private sector job growth, behind health care and social assistance, which added 89,900 jobs.

March is typically a ramp-up period for hospitality ahead of peak travel season, but this year's growth significantly outpaces March 2025, when the sector added 27,000 jobs.

With overall hiring remaining uneven, hospitality stands out as a consistent source of demand for workers, particularly across restaurants, hotels, and event venues preparing for the spring and summer months.

Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink, commented on the data: "What's really encouraging isn't just that hiring picked up in March — it's that hospitality is adding more jobs than the same month last year. That shows real momentum for the industry and growing demand for skilled workers as we head into peak season."

Data source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Situation Summary, March 2026. All figures are preliminary.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350 000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

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SOURCE OysterLink