Hospitality Employment Had Its Best March in Four Years, OysterLink Analysis Shows

OysterLink platform data points in the same direction, with job postings up 14% in March compared to February

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March 2026 Employment Situation report this morning. Leisure and hospitality employment posted its strongest March performance since 2022, reversing February's losses and pulling well ahead of where the sector stood in March 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The gain is also a sharp reversal. February 2026 saw hospitality employment decline — making March's rebound a 55,000-job swing in a single month. OysterLink's own platform data tells the same story. Job postings across OysterLink's hospitality listings rose 14% in March compared to February — consistent with the acceleration the BLS figures show at the national level.

The rest of the March report makes hospitality's performance stand out further. Hospitality was the second largest job-adding sector in all of March, behind health care and social assistance, and accounted for roughly one in four of all jobs added across the entire economy last month.

The timing reflects the start of peak hiring season. Hotels, restaurants, resorts, and event venues are staffing up ahead of summer, and both the national data and OysterLink's platform activity confirm that employment in the sector has shifted into a higher gear.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350 000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Media Contact

PR Representative

Ana Demidova

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink