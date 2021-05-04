Hospitality Jobs at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa are "Day at the Beach" Compared to More High-Stress Careers

SOUTH WALTON, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast is looking to fill a variety of full-time and part-time positions ahead of summer, including beach attendants, guest services, culinary, spa, security and others. In addition to offering competitive pay and exceptional benefits such as health care benefits, paid vacation, childcare assistance and more, the resort hopes to attract job candidates who are ready to trade their high-stress job for a more relaxing career in Florida's #1 industry with an "office" view that is hard to beat. Information on available job opportunities at the resort can be found online.

"From education and technology, to law enforcement and healthcare, the obstacles of this past year have made some of the most difficult jobs even more challenging, which has a lot of people looking to make a career change," said Kristina Mackenzie, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa director of human resources. "Travel is on the rebound, which is creating some great opportunities for success and advancement in our industry. What better place to start a workday than our beautiful stretch of Florida beach?"

Employment at Hilton Sandestin, the largest full-service beachfront resort on Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast, provides ample opportunity for growth and variety in career experiences. With flexible work hours, current job opportunities include beach attendants, engineering and maintenance specialists, housekeeping attendants, food and beverage positions, guest services roles, security, spa, bellman/valet and more.

The generous range of benefits available to employees at Hilton Sandestin includes a 401K program, health care benefits, paid vacation, free daily meal service, team member travel program, childcare assistance reimbursement, licensing reimbursement, bridge toll reimbursement and education reimbursement. "We invest not only in the overall health and wellness of our employees, but also in their future success, which is reflected in the benefits package we offer," added Mackenzie.

For more information on current job opportunities at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, go to Careers.HiltonSandestinBeach.com/jobs.

