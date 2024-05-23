Hospitality Meets Innovation: Two Huntsville Research Park Hotels Launch Upgrades Amidst City's Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of a city known for its rapid growth and innovation, Home2 Suites by Hilton Huntsville/Research Park Area and Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area have recently completed significant upgrades. Owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and managed by LBA Hospitality, these hotels have been integral to Huntsville's hospitality scene since their launch in 2013. With renovations celebrated in a ribbon-cutting event on May 21, 2024, these establishments are ready to continue serving guests against the backdrop of Huntsville's dynamic progress, blending comfort with the evolving needs of their visitors.

"We're thrilled with the transformation," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "We are proud to bring the very best to our guests and keep up with the exciting changes in Huntsville. This renovation will ensure that the comfort and experience our guests receive during their hotel stay matches the thriving atmosphere of the city."

In collaboration with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the ribbon cutting celebration went above and beyond the traditional unveiling of updated guest rooms and facilities. It showcased Huntsville's unique character and captured the city's spirit through playful space-themed décor, offering a whimsical nod to the city's relationship with NASA. Huntsville's significant contributions to aerospace can also be seen in the artwork around the property, enriching guests' understanding of the area.

The Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area are situated in Cummings Research Park. This prime location offers convenient access to prominent attractions within 10 minutes, including Bridge Street Town Centre, Redstone Arsenal, Downtown Huntsville, Toyota Field, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, and The Orion Amphitheater.

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

