Hospitality Meets Innovation: Two Huntsville Research Park Hotels Launch Upgrades Amidst City's Growth

"We're thrilled with the transformation," said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "We are proud to bring the very best to our guests and keep up with the exciting changes in Huntsville. This renovation will ensure that the comfort and experience our guests receive during their hotel stay matches the thriving atmosphere of the city."

In collaboration with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the ribbon cutting celebration went above and beyond the traditional unveiling of updated guest rooms and facilities. It showcased Huntsville's unique character and captured the city's spirit through playful space-themed décor, offering a whimsical nod to the city's relationship with NASA. Huntsville's significant contributions to aerospace can also be seen in the artwork around the property, enriching guests' understanding of the area.

The Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area are situated in Cummings Research Park. This prime location offers convenient access to prominent attractions within 10 minutes, including Bridge Street Town Centre, Redstone Arsenal, Downtown Huntsville, Toyota Field, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama A&M University, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, and The Orion Amphitheater.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Contact:

Melanie Shammout

LBA Hospitality

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality