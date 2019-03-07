Hosted Trials of ContraPest® in Poultry Production Facilities Results in Commercial Deployment in Central California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that ContraPest® has completed initial trials in hosted poultry farms and will begin first commercial application in egg production facilities in California's central valley.

"Poultry farms, and egg production facilities in particular, pose unique challenges for pest control. In keeping with our dedication to sound science, SenesTech works closely within specific market segments (in this case food production) to develop best practices. While ContraPest has already been deployed in trial poultry and grain facilities across the US, the development of these 'best practices' can now be expanded from host facilities into current integrated pest management protocols. These best practices for poultry and egg production facilities lowers rodent populations and improves safety standards in these sensitive environments," said Brandy Pyzyna, Vice President of Scientific Operations.

Ms. Pyzyna continued, "The palatable nature of ContraPest makes it a favorable bait in these environments where access to high protein chicken feed and grain is the primary food choice for rats. Consumption of ContraPest by rats in these agricultural settings has been instantaneous and ongoing. Local farm managers in these facilities have been happy with the results and have begun to see a reduction in their rodent problem since ContraPest was implemented."

"Poultry facilities have unique situations that drive losses in these segments not only in infrastructure damage and grain loss, but threaten public health issues introduced by rats with disease contamination of eggs and poultry meat. This becomes especially crucial as US egg consumption per capita is the highest it has been in decades (USDA, February, 2019); therefore losses to rodents must be reduced in poultry facilities to keep pace with increasing consumer demand," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech. "We appreciate the cooperation of our national food suppliers in providing us the opportunity to address their specific challenges and allow us to develop these best practices for the entire industry improving food security in the US."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

