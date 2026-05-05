Hot off the Press: Recent Publications from Improved Pharma and Varda Space Industries Collaboration

Improved Pharma contributes to dual publications detailing the successful recovery and analysis of a metastable form of Ritonavir space-generated, and the single crystal growth and structure solution of Nirmatrelvir Form 2.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to share two new publications in collaboration with Varda Space Industries. One recently published paper describes both the chemical and physical stability of Ritonavir Form III generated in orbit. While onboard the spacecraft, the material was successfully crystallized into a known metastable form Ritonavir Form III that survived various environmental factors such as temperature, vibration, radiation and acceleration. The Improved Pharma team utilized a complement of advanced solid-state characterization techniques to assess the purity, polymorphic form, melting point, and crystallinity of Ritonavir Form III once returned to earth. The work is published in Nature and can be read in full online.

Recent Publications from Improved Pharma and Varda Space Industries

Further collaboration with Varda Space Industries has resulted in the publication of the single crystal structure of Nirmatrelvir Form 2, a methyl tert-butyl ether solvate. Nirmatrelvir Form 2 is a key intermediate that is isolated in the purification process. The crystal growth and single crystal structure data collection and analysis were performed at Improved Pharma. The article is published in Acta Crystallographica Section E and can be found here. "We're proud to work alongside Improved Pharma in expanding the known solid forms of ritonavir and nirmatrelvir to further the field's understanding of polymorphic landscapes in drug development," said Varda Space Industries Chief Science Officer Adrian Radocea.

Dr. Stephen Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma, commented on the importance of these publications. "Through our ongoing research efforts with Varda, we will continue to advance current knowledge and understanding of processing pharmaceutical drugs in space, ultimately leading to a positive impact on development of life-saving drugs in the future."

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

About Varda Space Industries

Varda is a venture capital-backed company creating the first free-flying space stations and reentry vehicles ready-built for materials processing. Microgravity found in low Earth Orbit (LEO) makes it possible to precisely control the crystallization process during development and manufacturing to create valuable pharmaceutical products that cannot be created on Earth's surface. Varda has raised $53m+ from a cadre of world-class venture capital firms including, but not limited to: Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst.

SOURCE Improved Pharma