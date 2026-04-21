Improved Pharma Scientists to Present at Spring Pharmaceutical Synchrotron-XRPD Workshop May 6-8 in Basel, Switzerland

Using Orthogonal Techniques to Probe for Detectable Crystalline API in Amorphous Dispersions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detecting crystalline domains in amorphous materials can be critical for shelf-life stability of pharmaceuticals. Improved Pharma is excited to announce that Dr. Pam Smith and Ruba Alajlouni will be presenting their innovative research on detecting micro-domains of crystallinity in amorphous dispersions using alternative techniques. Raman spectroscopy and hot-stage polarized microscopy results will be compared to results obtained using synchrotron XRPD coupled with PDF analysis. Additional information can be found at 2026 SPS-XRPD.

"We are thrilled to be able to participate again at SPS-XRPD in efforts to openly exchange our ideas with experts in both pharmaceutical and synchrotron communities," exclaims Dr. Pam Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "Continued scientific research in this field will have a positive impact on advancing the development of pharmaceutical drugs."

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us.

SOURCE Improved Pharma