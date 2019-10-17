Hot Off The Press: The Land Report Rockies Special Issue presented by Mirr Ranch Group

"Small towns across America are slowly drying up, but out West near the Rockies, towns are defying the national trend and growing," says Land Report editor Eric O'Keefe. "People want to go fly fishing or mountain biking after work, and the Rockies offers that and much more. That's one of the reasons why we felt the Rockies deserved a special issue of the magazine."

Ken Mirr of Mirr Ranch Group agreed, which is why he sponsored this special issue. In it, readers will find stories celebrating private landowners who have found creative ways to become outstanding stewards of the land they hold. One such landowner is Mike Mechenbier, who was on the magazine's inaugural list of Top 100 Largest US Landowners in 2007. His Four Daughters Land & Cattle Company recently hosted a day-long tour with presentations by leading thinkers on subjects including cattle grazing practices, soil health, and wildlife management. The cover story features an in-depth look at how the Rockies are experiencing a population growth unlike anywhere else in the US. With that growth, comes the question of how the region's natural resources will be impacted. Ken Mirr wrote an article exploring what private landowners are doing that create public benefits for all, focusing on Idaho's Silver Spring Ranch and The Cottonwood Ranch in Wyoming as exemplary stewards. "As a board member of the Western Landowners Alliance and Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust, a former public lands attorney, and a ranch broker, I can tell you that private landowners are the key to sustainable water and soil management, wildlife habitats, fisheries, and working landscapes," says Mirr.

Additional reporting shines a light on the Rocky Mountain region's "Best Of" list, including the best small town, the best recreational retreat, the best tee shot, and more.

"I'm happy to have partnered once again with Ken Mirr and Mirr Ranch Group to focus on the Rockies with a special issue of the magazine. It's a pleasure to work with him and we greatly enjoyed an opportunity to explore this beautiful region in depth. This special issue is full of breathtaking photography that shows why the Rockies are experiencing growth outpacing anywhere else in the country," says Land Report publisher Eddie Lee Rider. "We're also happy to announce that our special Rockies issue is distributed in conjunction with The New York Times in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Greater New York City market." Find the special issue of the Rockies issue at LandReport.com.

To access a digital version of The Land Report Rockies 2019 special issue presented by Mirr Ranch Group, click HERE.

About Mirr Ranch Group

Mirr Ranch Group offers marketing and buyer acquisition services for fine sporting properties and legacy ranches throughout the American West and Patagonia. Its brokers have proven expertise in agriculture, hunting, fly-fishing, public lands, and conservation as well as ranch and land transactions.

About The Land Report

Founded in 2007, The Land Report is an award-winning quarterly magazine focused on America's greatest resource — the land. The publication is distributed exclusively at select Signature and Atlantic private jet terminals across the U.S. Its readership includes prominent landowners, serious investors, top family offices, major land brokers throughout America, and key elected officials.

