HOT STREAK: TELLURIDE NAMED TO CAR AND DRIVER'S 2025 10BEST TRUCKS AND SUVS FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Telluride SUV has been named to Car and Driver's 2025 10Best Trucks and SUVs, marking the sixth year in a row the ruggedly sophisticated three-row SUV has earned the prestigious title. This achievement highlights the Telluride's status as one of a few vehicles to be named a Car and Driver 10Best each year it's been on sale.

"Receiving this award every year since its introduction, six years in a row speaks to the Telluride's enduring appeal, especially given Car and Drivers' expertise," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The Telluride's ongoing success reflects what people truly love about it – a perfect blend of style, capability and comfort. Being recognized year after year is a testament to its lasting impact."

The 2025 Telluride continues to lead its class with a blend of innovative technology, advanced driver assistance features1, and premium comfort. Minor updates for the new model year include standard Highway Driving Assist 1.52 on LX, S, and EX models (SX, SX X-Line, SX Prestige, SX Prestige X-Line, and SX Prestige X-Pro get standard Highway Driving Assist 2.0), as well the new EX X-Pro model. The EX X-Pro is a step up from the EX X-Line with a standard towing capacity3 of up to 5,500 lbs., up from the previous 5,000 lbs., along with a slight boost in ground clearance. Additionally, it receives upgraded technology, featuring a standard 12.3-inch dual-screen integrated display and available Digital Key 2 Touch4. For 2025, all Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models feature black Kia logos and Telluride badging, along with black wheels.

"Despite an onslaught of newer competition in the three-row segment, the Telluride secures its sixth 10Best award with its combination of practicality, comfort, refinement, and value," said Tony Quiroga, Editor-in-Chief, Car and Driver. "More than any other, it's the three-row SUV we recommend to friends, family, and readers."

Car and Driver's 10Best awards represent an all-encompassing look at the best vehicles on sale since it allows previous winners to compete to defend their spot. To be eligible, vehicles must be on sale in the month of January 2025 and have a starting price (including any federal tax and destination charges) under $110,000. This year, Car and Driver editors drove more than 90 new cars, trucks, and SUVs over the course of two weeks before assigning each vehicle a score of zero to 100. Votes were then tallied and averaged to arrive at the 10Best of 2025.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Towing requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

4 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

