Hot Summer Deal: Avelo Airlines Extends $19 Fare from Los Angeles to Phoenix

"The championship golf courses, world-famous resorts and scenic landscape of this desert oasis have never been easier or more affordable to visit," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "With one-way fares starting at $19, a flight to Phoenix costs less than a round on the links, a poolside lunch or a relaxing massage. Visitors will return to LA relaxed and ready to book their next trip with the money they've saved."

Avelo serves Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — both more convenient, stress-free alternatives to the major international airports in each market. Flight XP109 departs BUR daily at 7:00 a.m. arriving AZA at 8:25 a.m. local time. Flight XP110 departs AZA at 9:05 a.m., arriving BUR at 10:40 a.m.

The route is served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft globally, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the airports in Avelo's network.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, shorter walking distances from curb to gate, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and shorter TSA security lines. No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California — making BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA.

Flights between BUR and AZA can be booked on aveloair.com.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its "Avelo Soul of Service" culture. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo provides nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit aveloair.com .

*The introductory one-way $19 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of seats and must be purchased for flights completed in June 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services apply. For full terms and conditions see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

