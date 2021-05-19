'Hot Vax Summer'? Dating.com Reveals Majority of Singles are Looking for a Vaccinated Partner this Summer

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Summer, cities are beginning to open up again and things are slowly getting back to normal. With that, talk of vaccination is growing. Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, announces today data from its last survey, revealing if singles are looking for a vaccinated partner to have some fun in the sun with. The online dating giant also shares fun date ideas that don't involve being home for vaccinated couples.

Even during a pandemic, online dating hasn't slowed down. Now, many individuals are ready to meet the people they made a connection with online, in-person. Dating.com surveyed its members to unveil what they think about dating during a pandemic and getting vaccinated. Standout findings include:

More than 86% of respondents shared they are looking for partner who is vaccinated.

53% of those surveyed shared that they are looking forward to being vaccinated to get their dating lives back to normal.

3 out of every 5 respondents shared that they are planning to up their spontaneity this summer.

A majority of respondents (77%) said they aren't interested in settling down this summer.

Around 40% of Dating.com members reported that dating someone vaccinated will give them more peace of mind when it comes to their health.

Out of those already vaccinated, upward of 70% have shared they put "vaccinated" in their dating profiles.

62% of those surveyed reported that they won't ask if someone is vaccinated, but it is information that are interested in knowing.

"'Hot Vax Summer' is the new trend going around the internet. Singles are excited to be given the opportunity to be vaccinated so they can start enjoying dating in-person again," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "Over the past year and a half, singles have turned to online dating and have made connections with people that they feel might be their perfect match. The only thing missing is that physical and in-person interaction. Now, vaccinated singles are excited to able to get back out there and take potential partners on real dates, getting to know them the old fashion way. We have been seeing this on the site, with many individuals putting 'vaccinated' in their bios to let others know that they would potentially like to explore connections offline."

With vaccinations now available, many people are making sure to schedule theirs so they can get their lives closer to normal and with that comes being able to go on in-person dates again. Dating.com has compiled the following date ideas for vaccinated couples:

Go to Your Favorite Restaurant: All last year restaurants and bars were closed for dine-in. Once vaccinated, take your date to your favorite restaurant. Show them why you like it so much and the best items to order on the menu. Then on your next date, you can visit their favorite place to eat out!

All last year restaurants and bars were closed for dine-in. Once vaccinated, take your date to your favorite restaurant. Show them why you like it so much and the best items to order on the menu. Then on your next date, you can visit their favorite place to eat out! Take A Dance Lesson: Dance lessons are a fun and exciting way to connect with your date and quickly remove all awkward tension form the air. Now that you are vaccinated, you can really get close and get to know each other.

Dance lessons are a fun and exciting way to connect with your date and quickly remove all awkward tension form the air. Now that you are vaccinated, you can really get close and get to know each other. Attend A Sporting Event: Professional sporting events are now allowing a certain number of fans attend games. Take your date to see your favorite team or a local game. Snack on delicious arena food and themed drink to make the most out of the fun date.

To join Dating.com's extensive, international network of singles and find your vaccinated match, please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating Group: Dating Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits. Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics.

SOURCE Dating.com

Related Links

https://www.dating.com

