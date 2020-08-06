Hot Weather Tips For Your Pets

NEWTOWN, Conn., Aug. 6. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a time for fun and sun in the outdoors but it can also be fraught with danger for pets. As the temperature rises, it's important to take measures to ensure animals remain, cool, safe and protected. That's why the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary is teaming up with veterinarian, Dr. Emily Andersen to share some easy hot weather tips that could save a life.

Keep pets out of the car! Despite the warnings, every year, pets die after their owners leave them in a parked car that overheats. Within just a few minutes, a car can get dangerously hot and lead to permanent damage or death. Play it safe and bring them into air conditioning or keep them home.

If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them. This applies to air AND the ground. From scalding asphalt, pavement, sidewalks, beach sand and artificial ground surfaces, keep those paws safe by keeping to cool surfaces instead. Remember to walk in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, keep walks and exercise shorter, always bring water, and walk in areas that have ample shade.

Certain animals are more sensitive to heat. Brachycephalic breeds (our short-snouted friends), older animals, thick-coated animals, and full-figured critters are predisposed to overheat and extra precaution should be taken.

Don't forget cats (and other exotic and large animal family members!). Make sure your home has ample cooler and warmer spots for indoor cats. If your cats go outdoors, make sure they have access to shady spots and fresh water. And if there are stray or feral cats in your area, consider leaving a bowl of water to help them stave off dehydration.

Overheating happens quickly and can be extremely dangerous, even life-threatening. When in doubt, always stay on the side of caution and immediately seek veterinary care if you think your pet has overheated.

Warm weather also brings varying hazards such as mosquitos and bees, sunburns and yard chemicals. Talk to your veterinarian and have an appropriate plan to keep your animals protected against parasites, disease, toxins, and trauma.

This summer, enjoy all the fun of the season with your furry friends—just be sure to take a few precautions along the way as you work to stay cool!

To learn more, visit: www.cvhfoundation.org

