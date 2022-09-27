Hotel & Shop Plus 2022 Wrapped Up Successfully at Nanjing in August

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus, China's leading trade show catering to hotels and commercial space organized by IM Sinoexpo, was successfully held at Nanjing International Expo Center from 25 – 27 August 2022 with the strong support of China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, and China Architectural Culture Centre.

After delayed twice due to epidemic prevention actions, it was the first time for Hotel & Shop Plus to be held outside Shanghai in Nanjing, one of the core cities in the Yangtze River Delta. This three-day exhibition witnessed more than 1,100 exhibitors from hotels and commercial space industry with the total exhibition area of 74,000 SQM, attracting professional buyers from the fields of hospitality, design, retail, cleaning and real estate across the country with the visits up to 33,177 in total.

One-stop Sourcing for Building Decoration and Engineering Design

Building & Decoration Show Sector underlined by the emerging products offered visitors an exemplary experience. There was a real buzz inside the hall. Passionate exhibitors engaged themselves in business talks and introducing products to visitors. With the exhibition offering a platform for business networking and channel expansion targeting the hospitality and commercial space market, it is believed that both suppliers and purchasers are capable of acquiring more business opportunities post-pandemic.

In Hall 4, Ceramics & Bathroom and Outdoor Furniture manufacturers showcased the cutting-edge trends and products mix of 2022 and beyond applied in commercial interior and outdoor space design. The bathroom cabinets displayed by AIFOL feature strong lines and marbles of fine texture, giving bathroom space of both functionality and physical attraction; Signtone Marble specializing in interior space brought their innovative new arrivals of Bathroom Series; Energy-X, a mobile lodging solution equipped with intelligent technology and minimalist design, has been the iconic spot on the show floor; Yamaha demonstrated FRP pool assembled light yet strong material with unique and earthquake assistance unit structure, YDC cruise with unprecedented design, YPJ – ER power-assisted bicycles and D88 golf-clubs sets. Other exhibitors include SIJIA, ZXCH, Louis Segur, Yubi, Auqatiz, Nexin, Tejier, Difulong Conrazzo, Nedfon, and Fifan.

Hall 5 housed exhibit categories of Wall Decoration and Whole House Customization, among which Lansen' s booth in Nanyang style demonstrated the turn-key delivery kit from full case design to final execution; Zoya, Dongtu, Popoffices, Cailiang, KFX, Silian, Jaman, Jindigao, Cnhaomen, Corance, Xinzhu, Saint-Gobain, FLS, Soundbox, Laijia, Kanghong, Coordinated Lin, Veito were also displayed in Hall 5.

A Hotspot of Lighting, Intelligent Control Systems and Smart Hotel Solutions

Smart Hotel and Decorative Lighting brands staged in Hall 6, offered a feast of light and wisdom. OPPLE, whose embedded LED downlight and spotlight, remote control spotlight-STROM and other flagship products realizing the cozy and delighted hotel experience to the finest; Xiezhu Technology presented hi-tech hotel room that provided visitors with immersive AR experience; Weilaiju Net demonstrated self-developed core hard wares such as smart gateway, light control panel, temperature control panel, curtain motor, and omnipotent controller. Other renowned decorative lighting, smart hotel and intelligent control system exhibitors include NVC, FSL, KCAI, LEDVANCE, Aorelighting, Yimei, Kuaizhugroup, Yunji, TCL, Segway-Ninebot, Bonwin, Hogood, Jwai-tech, Locstar, Uditech, Irobint, Skyworth, Ikonke, Smartek, lumous, Misilin, Datech, Lierda, Slamtec, and Eversafelock.

A Rich Collection of Various Hotel Supplies

The quality and experience of hotel supplies play a vital role when you are staying in a hotel. Hall 7 displayed a wide spectrum of products from premium hospitality suppliers. Groupe GM, emphasized their commitment to developing sustainable products and reducing impact on the environment through Care About Earth program, and brought the latest products from their brands such as Guerlain, Atelier Cologne, Frederic Malle, Clarins, Damana, and Le Petit Prince; Nice Linen with its unique feature and exquisiteness provided textiles to high-end hotels worldwide; Suntree Grelide, Fengjie, Fuashi, Perfumelife, Unilever, Bentley, E·Queen, Xiazhen, Xinjie weaving, Chongya, Dellcool, Aijia, Saraya, Yada, Joblabel, KFX and more suppliers of room amenities, hotel and restaurant textiles and uniforms participated in the exhibition.

Exciting Forums and Conferences to Inspire Hotel Design and Operation

More than 80 forums and conferences were held in turn on the show floor of Hotel & Shop Plus 2022, offering speaking opportunities for active hoteliers, investors, real estate developers, designers, architects and other industry insiders. Although the epidemic prevention measures have impact on live events, the on-site forums and conferences are no less exciting in terms of scale, speaker lineup, and experience. Focusing on interior design, architectural design, lighting design, hotel procurement, hotel operation and more hot topics, the discussions allowed attendees to keep track of industry dynamics and gained many positive reviews. Moreover, for those who could not attend the exhibition physically, the organizer provided live-streaming of onsite activities, which has gained over 33,000 views in total.

China International Building & Interior Design Forum gathered 9 speakers from hospitality design circle – Liu Xiaoyan, Manager of Business Planning Department of Greenland Hotel Group, Peter Wang, VP of Banyan Tree, Johnny Lin, Principal of Asia Region and Interior Design Lead of DLR Group, Jack Fu, Partner and Design Director of CCD, Li Zhao Ruiqi, Project Manager of Gensler, Du Yun, Partner and Architectural Director of BLVD International, Jaco Pan, Founder of Minggu Design, Yvonne Xia, CEO of SKY Art, Vincent Zhang, Founder & Director of Stylus Studio, shared their most representative projects and novel insights on post-pandemic design trends under the theme of Design Prospect. At the same day, China International Lighting Design Forum was held with Huang lei, Design Manager of Pak, Lei Songlin, Director of Hotel Industry Department of NVC, Zhang Chenlu, Founder and Design Director of Gree- led, Tatsuma Yamaguchi, Design Director of Guangying Lighting, Deng Mingyong, Founder and Chief Designer of Mingyong International Lighting, Chen Chao, Director of BPI, Zhang Xi, Associate Professor of Architecture College of Tsinghua University; Xu Dongliang, Chief Representative of Toryo International Lighting sharing their newly-completed projects and discuss how to light the future.

Hotel Plus Mock-up Room Show Indicating Investing Trends on Cultural Tourism

It has been the 12th year since Hotel Plus Mock-up Room Show, the most popular program in Hotel & Shop Plus, was set up. This year, the special show was joined by more than 10 hotels, cultural tourism groups, and design firms including Youmi E-gaming Hotel, Gold Mantis, Insome, Hua Tian Hua Di Homestay, Sulian China, Huazheng Travel, Shulv Culture, and Mengmeng House to display concept guestrooms in real scenario, offering visitors a good chance to learn the investing trends on cultural tourism.

Hotel & Shop Plus 2023 will Return to Shanghai!

With the success of Hotel & Shop Plus in Nanjing, the 2023 edition will return to Shanghai, scheduled to take place from March 28-31 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. Professionals from all sectors of hospitality and commercial space industry are welcome to participate in the Hotel & Shop Plus trade show for exchanging information, building connections and growing business.

About Hotel & Shop Plus

Hotel & Shop Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel & Shop Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

About IM Sinoexpo

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, Informa PLC is the world's top trade show organizer listed on FTSE 100.

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sq.m, (accounted for 1/10 of Shanghai's total exhibition rented area in 2019), creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application. The total number of employees is near 500.

